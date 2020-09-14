'Best of Israeli culture' displayed at Berlin Festival of Lights

The light display can be seen from September 11-20 on the Berlin State Opera building in the Bebelplatz near a monument commemorating the burning of 20,000 books by the Nazis in 1933.

Last year, three million people visited the festival. This year marks 55 years since diplomatic relations were established between Germany and Israel.

"In the place that books were burned purely because of the Jewishness of their authors, the best of Israeli culture in all its forms is displayed in public 87 years later, reflecting the rest of the spirit of Israeli society in full force," said Israel's Ambassador to Germany Jeremy Issacharof.

