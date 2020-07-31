Bill Clinton was hosted at Jeffrey Epstein's private island

Former US president Bill Clinton was hosted at alleged sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's private island in the Caribbeans, according to the New York Post, citing an Epstein accuser.Clinton and Epstein allegedly brought Virginia Giuffre, who testified in 2011, to Little St. James Island, along with two younger girls and Ghislaine Maxwell, who was recently charged with working alongside Epstein in his sex trafficking ring. "Orgies were a constant thing that took place," Giuffre said, referring to Epstein's house on the island, where Clinton would allegedly stay.Giuffre claimed that she had asked Epstein what Clinton was doing on the island and that he had responded claiming that Clinton owed him a favor.Numerous famous figures, on top of Clinton, would fly with Epstein in his private plane, including former vice president Al Gore and supermodels Naomi Campbell and Heidi Klum, according to the New York Post. Orgies were held on board, as well.The information was released by a Manhattan judge from a 2015 civil defamation lawsuit against Maxwell by Giuffre, according to the New York Post.A painting of Clinton in drag was found hung on Epstein's wall in his home shortly after Epstein's death.Epstein's suicide in prison is one of the largest conspiracies of the age, as many people on all ends of the political spectrum claim that it was a murder made out to appear as a suicide.