The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Boston-area football team used ‘Auschwitz’ and ‘rabbi’ to call plays

Officials from Plymouth alerted Duxbury school leaders about what they heard after the game.

By PENNY SCHWART/ JTA, PHILISSA CRAMER/JTA  
MARCH 25, 2021 03:29
The main gate to Auschwitz with slogan 'Arbeit Macht Frei' (photo credit: PIKREPO)
The main gate to Auschwitz with slogan 'Arbeit Macht Frei'
(photo credit: PIKREPO)
For members of the football team at Plymouth North High School south of Boston, the most notable aspect of the season opener wasn’t the date — March 12, after a months-long delay because of the pandemic — or the fact that they lost 35-0.
It was the that members of the opposing team from Duxbury High School used the name of a Nazi concentration camp and other words with Jewish significance to call plays.
Officials from Plymouth alerted Duxbury school leaders about what they heard after the game. Now, the school has apologized and fired the coach, this week’s Duxbury game has been canceled and the New England Anti-Defamation League is calling for a full, independent investigation.
Football teams often use agreed-upon code words to signal play calls to each other. Legendary quarterback Peyton Manning, for instance, was famous for calling out “Omaha” on the playing field, a choice he later said was totally random.
Among Duxbury players, “it’s my understanding that ‘Auschwitz,’ ‘rabbi,’ and ‘dreidel’ were some of the words used,” New England ADL Executive Director Robert Trestan told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
Trestan said reports of anti-Semitic or otherwise derogatory language are not uncommon in local and professional sports. “What’s unusual in this case is that it seems to have been planted within the team’s playbook and strategy of calling plays,” he said.
School officials launched an investigation and quickly confirmed the reports. “It has become clear that members of the Duxbury High school football team did in fact use anti-Semitic and potentially other inappropriate and derogatory language,” Duxbury Superintendent John Antonucci told the Boston Globe.
In a letter to the Duxbury community, Antonucci and school officials said the ongoing investigation would examine the role that adults played in stoking the comments, which the letter characterized as “highly offensive” without offering details about their content. He also suggested that consequences could be forthcoming for anyone involved.
While the players demonstrated poor judgment, “the responsibility for this incident also lies with the adults overseeing the program. In short, this was a systemic failure,” the letter said.
On Wednesday, 12 days after the game, Antonucci announced that the team’s longtime coach, Dave Maimaron, had been fired. Maimaron, who led Duxbury to five state championships, had issued an apology for the team’s “insensitive, crass and inappropriate” language and did not appear at the school’s March 19 game.
Trestan said his group was working with Duxbury officials and that Jewish residents and community leaders from surrounding towns have been reaching out to the ADL, disturbed by the news. He wants to see a third-party investigation to understand what was actually said and how the play-call system, which a former student told the Globe had been used informally for years, came into existence.
“Transparency is the pathway towards healing and educational solutions,” Trestan said.
The revelations have roiled the area and are driving renewed discussions about how to make local schools more inclusive. And a local group promoting diversity and inclusion in the area, Duxbury for All, headed by Rev. Catherine Cullen, has condemned the team’s behavior and called for any adults involved to be held accountable.
Rabbi Howard Cohen of the Congregation Shirat Hayam in Marshfield, a few miles away, told the Globe the episode is “a perfect teachable moment,” and has made himself available to school leaders.
And school officials said the play-call system had been canceled and that training sessions were being planned to alert members of the team, known as the Green Dragons, about the impact of language on and off the field.
“Behavior that promotes anything less than full equity and inclusion is an attack on the core values of the Duxbury Public Schools and is inexcusable,” the school officials wrote. “We need to live these values, and we need to act accordingly.”


Tags auschwitz Boston antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Workable unity government needed to keep Israel from a fifth election

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Salem Alketbi

Coronavirus: Vaccine diplomacy battle between major powers - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Emily Schrader

Election reforms have increased representation but killed functionality - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Elections over, time to rethink, reorganize, rebuild the Left - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019
5

Armageddon? Huge asteroid flying closer to Earth than the Moon - Watch

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by