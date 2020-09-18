The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Brazilian Jewish schools raise $4 million in donations for scholarships

Brazil is home to a 120,000-strong Jewish community, half living in Sao Paulo. In 2019, a record-high 700 Brazilian Jews moved to Israel, according to the Jewish Agency.

By MARCUS GILBAN/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2020 03:00
A man checks his mobile phone as a woman riding a bike passes next to a big Brazilian flag in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 28, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE)
A man checks his mobile phone as a woman riding a bike passes next to a big Brazilian flag in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 28, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE)
Schools in Brazil’s largest Jewish community have raised $4 million in donations in a 50-hour campaign blitz to fund scholarships.
The amount donated by some 3,000 participants between Saturday and Monday was multiplied by four with the help of sponsors. A growing number of students at Sao Paulo’s 14 Jewish schools have their $800 monthly fee entirely or partially funded by scholarships.
“We have reached an amount that not only will guarantee the continuity of current scholarships, but also increase the number of students to attend a Jewish school,” said Sao Paulo Jewish Federation President Luiz Kignel. “Jewish education makes a difference and the fruits will arrive in the next generation.”
This year’s campaign was online only due to the pandemic. The amount collected will increase the current number of 577 scholarships awarded in 2020. The annual campaign on the Charidy platform started in 2016.
“Tzedakah is a very important element in Jewish culture,” Andre Wajsman, Charidy’s head of operations in Brazil, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “Although Brazil doesn’t have a culture of donating, people have been learning its importance.”
Several online activities were offered in the week prior to the campaign to engage students, teachers and the Jewish community, including debates, music, theater, classes and a Shabbat ceremony.
Brazil is home to a 120,000-strong Jewish community, half living in Sao Paulo. In 2019, a record-high 700 Brazilian Jews moved to Israel, according to the Jewish Agency, marking the third straight record year.


Tags brazil school diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lockdown is an opportunity to take responsibility over coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by