The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Building Jerusalem’s ‘other’ wall, one honoree at a time

As the United States celebrates Veterans Day, Israel’s Ammunition Hill, the battle site that led to Jerusalem’s reunification, adds its 500th honoree on Jewish National Fund-USA’s Wall of Honor.

By JOSHUA WOOLF
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 10:36

Updated: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 10:39
JNF-USA's Wall of Honor (photo credit: JNF-USA)
JNF-USA's Wall of Honor
(photo credit: JNF-USA)
Jerusalem - Israel’s capital - is a city famous for its walls. White, sunbaked stones gleam in the hot Mediterranean sun, a testament to the millennia of history that comprises Jerusalem’s storied heritage.
Away from the Western Wall and the Old City, there is another wall near the seam between the eastern and western parts of the city - a lasting legacy to the bravery and sacrifice of heroes in a location where many helped unite a previously divided city.
Jewish National Fund-USA’s Wall of Honor at Ammunition Hill stands as a testament to Jewish heroes and heroines, fighters from around the world, who serve – or served in all branches of the armed forces. And those names encompass the gamut of the Jewish service experience; Israelis fighting for the Jewish homeland, Canadians, Britons, Ukrainians, Australians, Americans, and more straining every sinew to battle for liberty and freedom against the axis of tyranny.
From the most junior troops to generals with gold epaulettes on their shoulders, recipients of an honorary plaque may not share ranks, but they embody common values. They represent the individuals who comprise a nation - the Jewish Nation.
In addition to housing Jewish National Fund-USA’s Wall of Honor, Ammunition Hill is also a significant heritage site, being the site of a bloody battle to oust the Jordanian forces that held it since 1948. Three dozen Israeli soldiers lost their lives and 90 were wounded in attempting - and eventually succeeding - to drive out their adversary. The battle was crucial in the reunification of Jerusalem, a reattachment of the formerly unbroken chain of more than 2,000 years of Jewish life.

Students visit Ammunation Hill and learn about the reunification of Israel (Credit: JNF-USA)Students visit Ammunation Hill and learn about the reunification of Israel (Credit: JNF-USA)
Yet, the Wall of Honor is not a memorial site. Many of the veterans honored on the Wall of Honor are still alive, and each plaque displays the dates of the soldier’s years of service rather than their lifespan.
The bricks that comprise the wall stand as a metaphor for the Jewish nation. Even if one was missing, the edifice may stand, but it would be incomplete, an unfillable gap. And it is a marker of both universality and particularity. Each brick may look the same, but each dedication shows the contribution that the individual honoree made to the Jewish nation. Any differences are exemplified as superficial; at root, a Jewish soul is the same, wherever it comes from.
The latest - and 500th - honoree is Harold Buzen. Born in 1926, he was too young for the Second World War, but volunteered and served during the Korean War. Stationed in Italy for the duration of the war, Buzen did not see active service, but utilized his expertise to run a food warehouse business in the Mediterranean country, a crucial cog in the supply wheel, keeping the US Army fed.
Buzen’s son, David, expressed elation at the recognition of his father’s service, saying that Harold was just “an ordinary Jewish guy from Brooklyn, but that the connectivity to the State of Israel is something very important to our family.” His story will be told like those of the other honorees as a living testimony of photos and explanations, a reflection of how a life was lived and what its significance was. 
Ammunition Hill, and the Wall of Honor in particular, acts as an exemplar of Jewish sacrifice - of a recognition that to be a Jew is to be part of something much greater than any one individual.
When a Birthright participant said after a visit to the Western Wall that before they leave Jerusalem, they wanted to visit the “other wall,” they were showing their contemporaries the pride they felt in being able to point to their grandfather on the Wall of Honor. This is, perhaps, the very essence of l’dor v’dor, “from generation to generation.” Through this historic monument, the bravery of the Jewish people is memorialized for our children and children’s children to gain inspiration from, for generations to come. 
To recognize a friend or family member who served in the armed forces on Jewish National Fund-USA’s Wall of Honor in Jerusalem, visit jnf.org/ammunitionhill


Tags United States veterans JNF-USA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Shufersal scandal highlights issues with pricing practices - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Dov Maimon

Europe needs to allow Jews to practice shechita - opinion

 By DOV MAIMON
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by