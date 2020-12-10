Burj Khalifa lights up for historic Dubai Hanukkah celebrations

Dubai's legendary Burj Khalifa lit up on Thursday evening to mark the celebration of a very special first night of Hanukkah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the first since the historic Abraham Accords.
#Hanukkah in #Dubai 2020— Majid Al Sarrah מאג'ד אלסראח (@DrAlsarrah) December 10, 2020
Happy Hanukkah and many happy returns pic.twitter.com/zMUGBl9zSu
"You are witnessing Jewish history," Singer Yishai Lapidot said as he performed for the audience during the candle lighting while the tallest skyscraper in the world displayed a dazzling light show behind him.
The event was hosted by Rabbi Levi Duchman of the UAE, who has been hosting Hanukkah in Dubai for the past six years.
“The message behind Hanukkah is to spread light over darkness. And I see the UAE as the brightest light in this region,” Rabbi Duchman told Gulf News on Wednesday.He added that the Jewish community would be celebrating Hanukkah with events "all over Dubai and Abu Dhabi," in order to involve the wider community in the UAE as well.
In addition to Lapidot, singers Moshe Louk, Haim Israel, and Ruli Dikman are also scheduled to perform at various Hanukkah events throughout the UAE.