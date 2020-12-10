The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Burj Khalifa lights up for historic Dubai Hanukkah celebrations

“The message behind Hanukkah is to spread light over darkness. And I see the UAE as the brightest light in this region,” Rabbi Duchman said.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
DECEMBER 10, 2020 22:44
A general view of the Dubai skyline (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
A general view of the Dubai skyline
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
Dubai's legendary Burj Khalifa lit up on Thursday evening to mark the celebration of a very special first night of Hanukkah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the first since the historic Abraham Accords.
"You are witnessing Jewish history," Singer Yishai Lapidot said as he performed for the audience during the candle lighting while the tallest skyscraper in the world displayed a dazzling light show behind him.
The event was hosted by Rabbi Levi Duchman of the UAE, who has been hosting Hanukkah in Dubai for the past six years. 
“The message behind Hanukkah is to spread light over darkness. And I see the UAE as the brightest light in this region,” Rabbi Duchman told Gulf News on Wednesday.
He added that the Jewish community would be celebrating Hanukkah with events "all over Dubai and Abu Dhabi," in order to involve the wider community in the UAE as well.
In addition to Lapidot, singers Moshe Louk, Haim Israel, and Ruli Dikman are also scheduled to perform at various Hanukkah events throughout the UAE.


