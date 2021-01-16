The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Orthodox Jew in Capitol riots called 'left-wing' despite lack of evidence

The FBI has found no evidence of Antifa involvement in the mob, but the idea has taken root in many right-wing circles.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA  
JANUARY 16, 2021 11:21
AARON MOSTOFSKY, a supporter of US President Donald Trump, takes a seat away from the action on the second floor of the US Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses last week. (photo credit: MIKE THEILER/REUTERS)
AARON MOSTOFSKY, a supporter of US President Donald Trump, takes a seat away from the action on the second floor of the US Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses last week.
(photo credit: MIKE THEILER/REUTERS)
Right-wing figures on Twitter, including Donald Trump Jr., are promoting the idea that Aaron Mostofsky, the Orthodox Jewish man who joined the Capitol mob last week wearing fur pelts and a bulletproof vest, was a left-wing agitator.
The accounts cite Mostofsky’s registration as a Democrat in making the case that he is associated with Antifa, the loosely organized leftist anti-fascist group that right-wing media has sought to blame for the Capitol violence.
The FBI has found no evidence of Antifa involvement in the mob, but the idea has taken root in many right-wing circles.
In a Twitter thread Thursday, conservative journalist Alexander Muse, who has 77,000 followers, claimed that Mostofsky was a Biden supporter and insinuated that he might be involved in Antifa. He also claimed that Mostofsky is a Joe Biden supporter, retweeting an Associated Press story that states that Mostofsky is a registered Democrat.
But in New York City, where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by nearly seven to one and most general elections are decided in Democratic primaries, many conservatives register as Democrats so they can vote in primaries. Mostofsky lives in Brooklyn.
“Left-wing activists like Aaron Mostofsky and his friend see all Republicans as ‘cavemen’ and ‘white supremacists’ and that guided their choice of outfits for their adventure. It is not clear if Aaron or his friend are active within the Antifa community,” Muse wrote.
The claim that Mostofsky was a left-wing agitator has circulated widely. Kyle Becker, a conservative journalist with over 150,000 followers, retweeted one of Muse’s tweets about Mostofsky, which was then retweeted by Donald Trump Jr, who has 6.5 million followers.
The claim even made it into the social media posts of a pro-Trump Orthodox Jewish influencer, Michal Weinstein, who shared a part of Muse’s Twitter thread with her Telegram channel. (Weinstein recently started posting on Telegram instead of Instagram after a social media crackdown on misinformation that targeted Donald Trump as well as other Trump supporters.)


Tags Antifa Capitol Hill Capitol
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: The Arab vote's short-term, long-term significance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
3

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
4

Washington rioter identified as son of New York Modern Orthodox judge

A US Capitol window is seen smashed a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, US, January 7, 2021.
5

Astronomers watch for first time as galaxy 'far, far away' dies

The spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo in NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by