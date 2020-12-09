The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Chabad of Long Island plans special Hannukah coronavirus safe events

Some 35 events will take place across Long Island, sponsored by the 38 Chabad branches of the region.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 9, 2020 05:08
A candle lighting ceremony in the Mamilla mall in Jerusalem, on the last night of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. December 9, 2018. (photo credit: MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90)
A candle lighting ceremony in the Mamilla mall in Jerusalem, on the last night of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. December 9, 2018.
(photo credit: MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90)
In an effort to bring light amid what could be considered a darker than usual Hanukkah this winter, Chabad of Long Island has planned dozens of coronavirus-safe special events for their New York communities.
Some 35 events will take place across Long Island, sponsored by the 38 Chabad branches of the region. The organization will distribute menorahs, candles, and special kits for those celebrating at home. In addition, Chabad is also offering “pop-up Chanukah” which consists of celebrations that will see menorah-topped pickup trucks park outside of homes.
“The menorah serves as a symbol of light and hope for us today amidst the darkness of the pandemic, as it did for generations before us,” said Rabbi Tuvia Teldon, who directs Chabad of Long Island. “The flames of the menorah shine out into the night, reminding us that even when confronted with much darkness, a tiny light can dispel it all. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”
In perhaps the most prominent event of the week, Chabad of Port Washington will be hosting a unique Drive-in Menorah Lighting and Concert on Thursday, December 10 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be held at North Hempstead Beach Park and will feature a virtual concert with the 8th Day Band and a menorah lighting attended by local dignitaries, not to mention led by legendary sportscaster Len Berman.
The event is one of thousands organized by Chabad worldwide, which are estimated to reach at least eight million Jews in more than 100 countries. The worldwide campaign was launched by the late Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson in 1973.
The goal of the campaign is to publicize the story of the Hanukkah miracle and the victory of light over darkness, a message needed more than ever today. New York was hit especially hard throughout the pandemic, as many were lost, and others suffered financial or social hardships.
In light of this, Chabad of Long Island has provided social, humanitarian, and spiritual support to residents of the area. Hanukkah events are the latest of many innovative programs created in response to these unique times by Chabad of Long Island, including Passover Seders-to-go, Rosh Hashanah shofar on street corners, and Shabbat-in-a-box deliveries.
To find a local event on Long Island, or practically anywhere throughout the world, visit ChabadLI.org/HanukkahEvents.
For more information about Hanukkah and a local schedule of events visit ChabadLongIsland.org/Chanukah-5781-Event.


