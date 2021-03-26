The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Clergy criticize attempt to ‘rehabilitate’ sociologist Steven Cohen

Before the accusations against Cohen were made public, he served as a professor at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion and directed the Berman Jewish Policy Archive.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA  
MARCH 26, 2021 04:37
Steven Cohen 370 (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Steven Cohen 370
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
More than 500 rabbis and cantors signed a letter Thursday condemning attempts to “rehabilitate” Steven M. Cohen, a leading Jewish sociologist who was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching in a 2018 article in The New York Jewish Week.
The letter follows a report by the Forward that Cohen and three other longtime colleagues have been inviting Jewish leaders to off-the-record Zoom discussions about contemporary issues in Jewish life — an effort some see as an attempt to bring Cohen, a leader in the field of Jewish demography for decades, back into the fold after Jewish institutions cut ties with him in the wake of the accusations.
“We have become aware that conversations have been convened across the field of Jewish organizational life and sociology with Steven M Cohen — who is an admitted and unrepentant* perpetrator of sexual abuse — and his associates. As Jewish clergy, we know that actively participating in the rehabilitation of unrepentant abusers is not value neutral, and we know that lifting up the work of unrepentant abusers is not value neutral,” the clergy wrote.
The asterisked note reads: “Until Cohen confesses, offers amends and apologizes to those he harmed, and does work towards transformation, he is considered unrepentant in the eyes of Jewish law and tradition.” 
The participation of a number of Jewish leaders in the discussions with Cohen and his colleagues has raised questions about how someone  accused of inappropriate behavior or misconduct can return to public life. While Cohen acknowledged to The Jewish Week in 2018 that his behavior had followed “a pattern” and said he was “deeply apologetic to the women whom I have hurt by my words or my actions,” the rabbis said Cohen had not sufficiently made amends to his victims to earn the community’s acceptance.
Before the accusations against Cohen were made public, he served as a professor at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion and directed the Berman Jewish Policy Archive. He also authored a number of influential studies on Jewish demography and consulted on projects like the Pew Research Center’s study of American Jews.
Cohen, along with Sylvia Barack Fishman, a former professor of Jewish studies at Brandeis University; Steve Bayme, the former director of the American Jewish Committee’s director of contemporary Jewish life; and Jack Wertheimer, a professor at the Jewish Theological Seminary, had invited small groups of scholars and Jewish communal leaders to the off-the-record Zoom discussions about contemporary Jewish issues.
The clergy letter, which condemned the meetings, was organized by Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg, scholar-in-residence at the National Council of Jewish Women, and Karen Reiss Medwed, an assistant dean at Northeastern University’s graduate school of education, who first sent it to colleagues to sign on Wednesday night.
Among the signatories are major Jewish communal leaders, including Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism; Rabbi Jacob Blumenthal, CEO of the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism and the Rabbinical Assembly; and Rabbi Deborah Waxman, president of the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College.
A separate letter signed by more than 100 rabbinical and cantorial students on Thursday echoed the clergy letter.
“Meeting with unrepentant abusers not only impedes the teshuva process, which takes time and space, it also sends a message about our community’s values and shapes its trajectory,” the students wrote. “Those who participate in these closed-door conversations choose intellectual exploration over supporting survivors of sexual misconduct and other marginalized groups.”
That letter was organized by Talia Kaplan, Lilli Shvartsmann and Jessica Dell’Era, students at the Jewish Theological Seminary, as well as Avigayil Halpern of Hadar and Leah Nussbaum of Hebrew Union College.
In another statement earlier this week, the women’s caucus of the Association of Jewish Studies said it was “disappointed” by the meetings held by Cohen and his colleagues.
“This attempt to re-center and rehabilitate a disgraced and ostracized scholar has real consequences,” the group wrote. “The Women’s Caucus views these efforts as unacceptable and deeply troubling, because they jeopardize the position of junior and contingent scholars as well as re-victimizing women targeted by Cohen.”


Tags sexual abuse Sexual abuse scandal Steven M. Cohen
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover message could bring together Israelis of all sectors

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Can Israel avoid a fifth election? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Political spins and positive spins

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu will leave Balfour - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

We need to stop blaming Bibi for electoral deadlock

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by