The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

CNN anchor uses Trump lawyer's Judaism to lampoon trial

The CNN news anchor, who is also Jewish, reminded David Schoen of some biblical verses.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 16, 2021 18:03
CNN host Jake Tapper (photo credit: ANDREW CULLEN/ REUTERS)
CNN host Jake Tapper
(photo credit: ANDREW CULLEN/ REUTERS)
CNN news anchor Jake Tapper taunted one of the defense lawyers for former President Donald Trump, David Schoen, after Schoen gained wide notice for covering his head with his hand whenever he drank a glass of water during the impeachment trial. 
Noting in his Saturday tweet Schoen left the Senate to enjoy Shabbat, Tapper reminded his followers that the lawyer will hear the Torah portion of Rules (Mishpatim) in which it is forbidden to “spread false report.” 
The verses in Exodus 21:1-24:18 also warn "not to fall in with the many to do evil."
The tweet caused immediate controversy, with some saying Tapper should be ashamed of himself for mocking a Jewish lawyer simply because he does not like the client for whom the man works and others saying that these are the Jewish values they hold close, even if they do not observe the Sabbath religiously. Others asked if Tapper would use similar language about a non-Jewish person.
“Using biblical verses to score political points to attack David Schoen isn’t clever," tweeted Superintendent of the Kiryas Joel School District Joel Petlin, "it’s beyond reprehensible. Shame on you Jake.”
 
Schoen and the other lawyers representing Trump could be said to be successful as their client was acquitted. Trump was the first US President to face two impeachment trials.    
 
Schoen covered his head during the second indictment for Trump whenever he drank from his glass of water, sparking widespread curiosity.
Whenever observant Jews drink or eat, they typically recite a blessing that includes the name of God before and after doing so. Jewish law, known as halacha, stipulates that in order to say God’s name, you should have your head covered. Based on this fact, it’s likely that Schoen covered his head with his hand while he recited a blessing before drinking from his water bottle. 
Schoen did not wear a kippah or another head covering because he "wasn't sure if it was appropriate," he told CNN. "I didn't want to offend anyone... It's just an awkward thing and people stare at it."

JTA contributed to this report.


Tags jewish Donald Trump Jake Tapper
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Justice delayed long enough in World Vision Hamas case

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Election blues: What is in store this time around?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Aliza Lavie

Women are a majority in the public, a minority in the Knesset - opinion

 By ALIZA LAVIE
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Amotz Asa-El

George Shultz, Shlomo Hillel: A tale of unsung heroes

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Iran's use of ‘electric shocks’ on gay children is torture, says UN report

A prison guard stands along a corridor in Tehran's Evin prison June 13, 2006.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by