Columbus Jewish couple say they were victims of hate crime by neighbor

Federal, state and county authorities are investigating the incident as a hate crime, according to the local ABC affiliate.

Nick and Tiffany Kinney say that on the night of Nov. 7, when media outlets called the election for Biden, their neighbor approached them, spat on them and said he was “tired of us liberals,” then said “horrible things about Hitler, it’s no wonder Hitler burned our people, he knows we are Jewish,” Nick Kinney told ABC-6.

According to Tiffany Kinney, the neighbor said, “I’ll put a bullet through your head like Hitler.”

The couple believe the neighbor then threw the rocks that shattered their door and window.

