CoronaCrush and JScreen partner to promote love and health under lockdown

“We thought this is the perfect combination of helping people find their soulmate while caring about their future families. It makes so much sense since CoronaCrush’s goal is to have people find their basheret [soulmate] and ours is to have them have healthy babies,” said Hillary Kener Regelman, National Director of Outreach for JScreen.

The CoronaCrush Facebook boasts a following of 10,000 users, and was designed to help American Jews find romantic relationships while under restrictions on social gatherings and lockdown. As part of the partnership, JScreen will sponsor a weekly coronation for any guy and girl that gets the most "likes" in the group, with the winners receiving a JScreen "swag bag."

In addition, any couple who gets engaged on the CoronaCrush Facebook group will receive a free screening kit of Jewish genetic diseases.

“JScreen is such an important organization! I'm so glad we have these services to ensure a bright future for the next generation of corona crushers,” said the first CoronaCrush JScreen Queen, Dina Plotch of New York City.

CoronaCrush co-founder Ian Mark highlighted the significance of staying social under lockdown, saying that "we started CoronaCrush because we wanted to provide our single friends with a fun and supportive environment to continue to meet and date. We're excited to partner with JScreen because they're providing a very serious and crucial service to new couples and while our group is meant to be fun, we encourage all the dating in our group to be done in the framework of serious dating."