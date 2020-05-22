The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Coronavirus takes the life of Alison Schwartz, 29, People magazine staffer

Alison Schwartz set out to find a gift for her best friend’s wedding in 2018, she did it with her trademark creativity and fastidiousness.

By BEN HARRIS/JTA  
MAY 22, 2020 05:33
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus (photo credit: WWW.SCIENTIFICANIMATIONS.COM)
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
(photo credit: WWW.SCIENTIFICANIMATIONS.COM)
When Alison Schwartz set out to find a gift for her best friend’s wedding in 2018, she did it with her trademark creativity and fastidiousness.
The idea was to make a 42-square-foot quilt with all 1,450 words of the couple’s wedding vows hand stitched on the underside. But Schwartz was a perfectionist, and when the quilt arrived with an error, she sent it back. And then sent it back again when the second attempt also fell short.
It took a year, but she finally delivered Jared Misner and his husband the finished product — devoid of errors.
“That encapsulates Alison in multiple ways,” said Misner, who has known Schwartz since they were freshmen at the University of Florida.“She gave this quilter the same amount of slack she would have given herself, which is to say zero. She was a wonderfully compassionate and ruthless editor. And she was the most generous gift giver you can imagine.”
Schwartz, who died April 28 of COVID-19 at the age of 29, worked at People magazine, where she started right after graduating from UF. A native of New York, Schwartz grew up in Wellington, Florida, just outside West Palm Beach.
A journalism major, Schwartz wrote for the student-run Alligator newspaper. A summer internship at People led to a full-time job offer, and Schwartz worked her way up to become director of digital platforms. Colleagues remembered her as a gifted writer and a joyful colleague in a series of remembrances on the magazine’s website.
But it was her thoughtfulness and care for her friends that Misner was most eager to discuss in an interview with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. One of the last things she did before going into the hospital was send a gift card to a college roommate who works as a nurse in Florida, which the roommate then used to buy masks for her hospital staff. During one of the few moments of consciousness while she was in the hospital, she wrote a message on a chalkboard to tell a friend that she hadn’t forgotten her birthday, Misner said.
“For everybody else in the world, that would be an extraordinary thing to do,” Misner said. “But for her, that was very ordinary.”
Schwartz is survived by her parents, Robin and Richard Schwartz, and a brother, Adam. A scholarship was established in her memory at the Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach.


Tags new york gifts Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ohana needs to stop being a Netanyahu puppet By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's historic trial is finally here By YAAKOV KATZ
The joke of having so many ministers is on the taxpayers of Israel By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Shame on the MKs who defected to join Netanyahu's government By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Could his protests over annexation be Mahmoud Abbas’s last whimper? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by