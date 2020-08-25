Crushed rocks in New York road may have come from Jewish graves – report

Jewish gravestones may have been used to make a bed of crushed rocks laid on the banks of a creek in New York ’s suburban Nassau County.

A reader of the online edition of the Jewish Press told the publication that she and a friend whose house backs onto Hook Creek in North Woodmere were walking along its banks when they discovered a Jewish star and segments of Jewish words carved into the rocks.

The rocks were laid to allow utility trucks easier access to electricity poles in the area.

The reader, Deborah Gregor, provided a photo of the rock fragments to the Jewish Press, which first reported the discovery. The words included “beloved” and either mother or father.

