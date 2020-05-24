The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Czech Jewish community to invest €1m. to renovate grave of respected rabbi

Rabbi Shabbatai HaKohen was a noted 17’th century sage famous for this 1646 book ‘Lips of the Priest’ which gave him his nickname ‘Shakh’.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 24, 2020 20:15
A man reads a prayer book outside (photo credit: SHANNON STAPLETON / REUTERS)
The Jewish community of Brno in the Czech Republic will invest €1 million in the renovation of the 17th century grave of Rabbi Shabbatai HaKohen, the Jewish news portal Jewish Heritage Europe reported on May 22.  
 
HaKohen was famous for his 1646 book Lips of the Priest (Siftei Kohen), and the Hebrew abbreviation of it, Shakh, became synonymous with the person. His was buried in Holešov, the town he served as a rabbi until his death.  
 
Hundreds of Jewish visitors come to visit the grave each year, though it is likely that visits this year will be limited because of the effects the coronavirus outbreak had on flights and tourism.  
 
After the renovations are completed, visitors will be able to find a modern restroom, a new main gate and a paved courtyard – among other things.  
 
In addition, the Jewish cemetery in Námestovo, Slovakia, will also be renovated, according to a May 21 social media post by volunteers who share news about their progress via Facebook.  
 
Working since 2013, the volunteers have been busy repairing the cemetery, which was used by some locals as a source of stones for other purposes and the target of attacks in December 2019 when 60 tombstones were damaged.  
 
The group, called Pamätaj, are placing the old tombstones in their correct upright position in a landscape design that honors the memory of those who were laid to rest there.  
 
After the Holocaust, Jewish cemeteries in many areas once teeming with Jewish life are currently falling apart, as there is no living community to use and maintain them. While local volunteers who are not Jewish often attempt to preserve the heritage of these sites, there are many cemeteries and few volunteer groups, making such efforts that more valuable.  


Tags Holocaust jewish europe cemetery
