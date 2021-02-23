The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Dangoor family gives largest-ever donation to world's oldest think tank

The donation, totaling some £2million, is being made through the family's charitable foundation, The Exilarch's Foundation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 23, 2021 18:43
David Dangoor: Prayers as rectification. (photo credit: DAVID DANGOOR)
David Dangoor: Prayers as rectification.
(photo credit: DAVID DANGOOR)
The wealthy Dangoor family is giving the largest ever donation to the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies (RUSI), the oldest defense and security think tank in the world.
The donation, totaling some £2 million, is being made through the family's charitable foundation, The Exilarch's Foundation, which has in the past given financial support, guidance or has outright initiated several causes in both the UK and Israel. 
“I believe that the work of RUSI has become increasingly important in these challenging times and it deserves our support,” Exilarch's Foundation Exilarch David Dangoor said in a statement. 
“Our gift should help RUSI fulfil its charitable mission by providing independent, politically-unbiased analysis and information to the wider public, in the UK and overseas.”
Dangoor is a well-known Jewish businessman and philanthropist, emigrating from Iraq to the UK in the 1960s.
"I am bowled over by the generosity of the Dangoor Family and the Exilarch's Foundation," said RUSI chair Sir David Lidington. 
"Given the impact of the pandemic, I was concerned that the fundraising campaign would take a hit. But this donation from David Dangoor and his family is extraordinarily welcome and a huge vote of confidence in RUSI and in our plans for the future."
RUSI Director-General Dr. Karin von Hippel added: "I regard this exceptional and historic gift as an accolade to the quality of our research, analysis and expertise, and of course, to our hardworking and talented staff. The Dangoor gift will allow RUSI to invest in its research and conference facilities, as well as our historic library."
RUSI promotes study into security, defense and military doctrine, but has in recent years expanded into financial and organized crime; terrorism and ideologies that foster terrorism; and natural disasters.


Tags Donations philanthropy think tank
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Response to Michael Che's SNL joke is unreasonable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020
5

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by