DeSean Jackson penalized for conduct detrimental over antisemitic comment

The Philadelphia Eagles announced in a statement Friday that wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been penalized for conduct detrimental to the team, following his antisemitic comments earlier this week.





The Eagles did not specify how Jackson was penalized, but they said that Jackson will have to "commit to supporting his words with actions" in order to remain on the team moving forward.





The team's full statement read:





"This has been a difficult and emotional week for our community and organization.





"The Philadelphia Eagles do not tolerate hate toward any individual or group. We believe in respect and equality for all races, ethnicities, and faiths. We as an organization want to help be an instrument for positive change. This can only occur through strong, deliberate actions and a commitment to learn and grow.





"We have had a number of constructive conversations over the last few days, not only with DeSean Jackson, but also with many other players, members of the organization, and leaders in the community. That has led us to the point where we and he are ready to take the next steps.





"Today we have penalized DeSean for conduct detrimental to the team. He accepted those consequences and apologized. In our many conversations with him, it has also been made clear that this is only the beginning. We have discussed a concrete plan for how we and he can heal moving forward. He understands that in order to remain on the team, he must also commit to supporting his words with actions. We have been encouraged by his desire to educate himself, but we all understand that there is still a lot of work to be done. We will continue to assist DeSean in this process, and we also know that all of us in our organization need to listen and learn more about things that are unfamiliar and uncomfortable to us.





"We must continue to fight against antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, while not losing sight of the important battle against systemic racism."





Last weekend, Jackson posted an antisemitic message that he falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler, in addition to admiration for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan in a series of posts on social media. He followed up with multiple apologies, both on social media and directly to the team.





Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman are Jewish.





According to ESPN, Jackson met with a group against antisemitism on Thursday and was set to meet a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor on Friday.





In a social media post on Thursday, New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman, who is Jewish, invited Jackson to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.



