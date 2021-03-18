The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Doug Emhoff chose Jewish bagel joint to tout benefits of stimulus package

Among the rescue package’s benefits, Emhoff and Harris on their Western tour are touting the grants and loans for small businesses, especially for restaurants.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
MARCH 18, 2021 06:22
Bagels with sesame seeds (illustrative) (photo credit: SHISMA/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Bagels with sesame seeds (illustrative)
(photo credit: SHISMA/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
(JTA) — Doug Emhoff, the Jewish husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is on a swing through Western states with his wife to promote the benefits of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that the Biden administration just squeezed through Congress.
There was a stop at a food bank in Las Vegas and at businesses in Albuquerque, New Mexico. But when he hit Denver on Tuesday, Emhoff headed for a Jewish deli that featured large in a Rosh Hashanah message he delivered before November’s election.
Emhoff stopped by Rosenberg’s Bagels in the Colorado city’s Five Points neighborhood.
“We were honored to have the Second Gentleman stop by our Five Points location today to talk small business relief (and of course, bagels & lox)”, the bagelry said on its Facebook page, which featured photos of Emhoff meeting with the store’s owner, Joshua Pollack.
Pollack launched his eatery in part after moving to Denver because he missed the Jewish food available in his native Bergen County, New Jersey. He has a specially made machine that converts water to New York mineral levels to replicate the gluten levels in New York-area bagels, and he offers Jewish holiday-specific foods: challahs on Shabbat, crown challahs on Rosh Hashanah and latkes on Hanukkah, among others.
Pollack, who campaigned in Denver for the election of President Joe Biden and Harris, was the star of an Emhoff Rosh Hashanah video in which he described his economic struggles during the pandemic. He also relayed to Emhoff, who was not in Denver at the time, a care package of Jewish foods, including bagels, honey and a crown challah.
“Couldn’t stop by Denver without visiting,” Emhoff said Wednesday on Twitter. “Josh and I met virtually last year and have kept in touch ever since. This pandemic has greatly impacted small businesses. The American Rescue Plan is now here to offer direct and immediate relief.”
Among the rescue package’s benefits, Emhoff and Harris on their Western tour are touting the grants and loans for small businesses, especially for restaurants.


Tags Colorado bagels Bagel Kamala Harris
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu must keep from politicizing the Mossad

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish

Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion

 By YAACOV AYISH

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border
4

Stress and anxiety caused by smartphone use revealed in new TAU study

Close up of a man using mobile smart phone
5

Can artificial intelligence predict whether someone will die from COVID?

Artificial intelligence

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by