Efrat settlers hold virtual sukkah meeting with UAE Jews

Efrat Council head Oded Revivi is among those in the settlement movement who has spoken out in favor of Israel’s peace deal with the UAE.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 8, 2020 17:48
A United Arab Emirates (UAE) flag waves alongside an Israeli flag (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)
A United Arab Emirates (UAE) flag waves alongside an Israeli flag
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)
When the Belgian native Alex Peterfreund first opened a diamond business in the United Arab Emirates in 2014, his family and friends thought he was crazy.
“It was like telling them I had gone to live in [the West Bank Palestinian city of] Ramallah. My parents didn’t sleep at night. They sent me text messages every two hours to make sure I was allright,” he recalled in a virtual conversation he had with members of the West Bank Efrat settlement late Wednesday night.
As part of his desire to embrace the burgeoning peace process, Revivi plans to organize a trip from Efrat to the UAE once the COVID-19 pandemic has ended.
“We are holding this meeting because of the peace deal,” Revivi said, but he noted that the holiday of Sukkot was heavily associated with peace and faith. This year, it was also linked to the diplomatic faith that a new era was opening and “we have connections” that in the past were forbidden to travel to, Revivi
As a first step toward the eventual UAE journey, he organized a virtual sukkah meeting between residents of Efrat and a few members of the UAE Jewish community, including Peterfreund.
The Belgian businessman, who is one of founders of the UAE Jewish community and its cantor.
From the start he was taken by how friendly the people were, even though he made clear at all points that he was Jewish, Peterfreund recalled.
There was only ten or 20 Jews at the time, that would gather for Purim and Hanukkah, but the daily life of a community was absent.
Peterfreund recalled how he first started to pray together with a Jewish South African attorney, just the two of them, they did meet daily as if they had the mandatory ten people needed for such a service. Within a year they had grown to ten worshippers. A traveler from brought them one from Britain, by placing it in his golf bag and traveling business class.
What is special about the community is that religious people of all denominations as well as secular all mix together.
“Here we are all Jews. We feel a sense of unity that is hard to find elsewhere,” Peterfreund  
“The peace deal with Israel has changed everything, we have come out from under the radar” and as a result, he said, it would be able to offer religious travelers kosher food and prayer services
The community has a rabbi and is getting ready to open a formal synagogue, he said.
“Nothing will be missing, we are waiting for you,” Peterfreund said.


