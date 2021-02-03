Erdan vows to reconnect Israel and all sectors of US Jewry

“I look forward to working with President Biden and his new administration to continue strengthening that friendship and promoting those values,” he said in his first public address since assuming his position in Washington on January 20.

“I intend to build on the long tradition of bipartisan support for Israel and work with members from both sides of the aisle to promote our shared goals,” he said.

Erdan, who, between 2009 and 2013, served as Minister of Environmental Protection, dedicated a significant part of his speech to address environmental policy. “Climate change is another essential area where I intend to work closely with the new administration,” he said. “It is a challenge facing our entire planet, and it is an issue that is extremely close to my heart. We have to think about the kind of future we want for our children.”

“Israel shares the administration’s sense of urgency in tackling climate change,” Erdan noted. “In fact, we have joined the US in setting a goal of 100% carbon pollution free electricity by 2035. I intended to initiate projects with the new administration to share our combined know-how and expertise.”

He also addressed the Abraham Accords, and said he intends “to work with the new administration to expand the circle of peace in this new era in the Middle East.”

Erdan said that the Accords formed a new alliance between the moderate states in the region against the mutual threat from Iran. “The Ayatollah regime is actively trying to attain nuclear weapons, it sponsors terrorism, denies the Holocaust and abuses human rights,” he said.

“I was glad to hear President Biden express his commitment to Israel’s safety and to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons,” he continued. “I look forward to working with his administration to confront our shared threats.”

Addressing the relationship between Israel and US Jewry, Erdan said he would “continue to build bridges between Israel and all sectors of the American Jewish community, which is an integral part of the Israel-US relationship.”

“I see all parts of American Jewry as my brothers and sisters,” he added.