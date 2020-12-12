The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
European Council condemns antisemitism, stresses need to combat incitement

The condemnation is a "significant step forward to make Europe a better place for Jews,” said WJC President Ronald S. Lauder.

By JEREMY SHARON, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 12, 2020 10:27
The meeting room where an EU leaders summit will take place is seen especially adapted to keep the social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 16, 2020. (photo credit: YVES HERMAN / REUTERS)
The meeting room where an EU leaders summit will take place is seen especially adapted to keep the social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 16, 2020.
(photo credit: YVES HERMAN / REUTERS)
The European Council condemned antisemitism on Friday and welcomed of The Council of the European Union's adoption of a declaration on making the fight against antisemitism across policy areas mainstream.
"The European Council condemns all forms of attacks on the freedoms of expression and religion or belief, including antisemitism, racism and xenophobia, and underlines the importance of combating incitement to hatred and violence, as well as intolerance," read a summary of the meeting at which the condemnation was made.
The Council of the European Union, a key legislative body in the EU, adopted a declaration on December 2 expressing concern over the prevalence of antisemitism in Europe and calling on member states to adopt a series of policies to combat the phenomenon.
The declaration by the council, which comprises ministers from the 27 EU member states, said that it is "our permanent, shared responsibility to actively protect and support Jewish life," while noting that "antisemitism in all its forms is increasingly prevalent in Europe.
"The increase in threats to Jewish persons in Europe, including the resurgence of conspiracy myths, public expressions of antisemitism, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, and an increase in antisemitic incidents and hate crime, is a cause of great concern," the declaration added.
The declaration also called for the use of the working definition of antisemitism from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance to assist governments and NGOs to respond consistently to antisemitism across the continent, although it noted the IHRA definition is not legally binding.
The World Jewish Congress (WJC) applauded the declaration, with WJC President Ronald S. Lauder calling it a "significant step forward to make Europe a better place for Jews."
The WJC noted that this step was taken under German presidency of the council and explained that the step is meaningful in part because the ministers that comprise the European Council have the authority to "commit their governments to the actions agreed upon by the council," which the WJC said that the council is the"main decision-making body of the EU."
"Europe has a serious and terrifying antisemitism problem, and it's high time that the European Union, its Member States and local authorities direct real resources to it," said Lauder. "The adoption of this declaration by the European Council demonstrates that Germany in its Council of the European Union presidency and the EU leadership as a whole recognize the danger that antisemitism and hate create and the threat to society and safety when left unaddressed."


