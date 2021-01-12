The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
FBI agents raid Brooklyn home of pelt-wearing Orthodox man in Capitol mob

The arrest comes amid a nationwide crackdown on the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol building last week.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA  
JANUARY 12, 2021 17:51
A SUPPORTER of Donald Trump carries a Confederate battle flag through the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Wednesday. (photo credit: MIKE THEILER/REUTERS)
Aaron Mostofsky, an Orthodox Jewish man who participated in the Capitol mob last week, wearing fur pelts and a bulletproof vest, appears to have been the subject of a raid by the FBI at his home in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.
Videos circulating on social media Tuesday morning showed several FBI officers outside a home that appears to be the same one Mostofsky was spotted leaving on Friday by the New York Post. The number on the house in the videos matches a current address listing for him.
One video showed an FBI officer carrying a fur pelt out of the home. State police officers were also visible in the videos.
ABC7 New York reported that Mostofsky was arrested, citing a source who said he faces four charges, including felony theft of government property. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for information. State police referred inquiries to the FBI.
The arrest comes amid a nationwide crackdown on the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol building last week. While police on the scene initially allowed most people who breached the building to leave, many are now being arrested in their home cities, often after efforts by online sleuths to identify them from the videos and photographs that emerged during the violent and chaotic siege.
Mostofsky is one of dozens of “persons of interest” sought by Washington police for unlawful entry to the building. He was among the Orthodox Jews who came to the Capitol to protest, telling the New York Post that he wanted “to express my opinion as a free American that this election was stolen” from President Donald Trump.
Mostofsky is the son of Steven (Shlomo) Mostofsky, a Kings County Supreme Court Judge and former president of the National Council of Young Israel, an Orthodox synagogue association that has been outspokenly pro-Trump in the past. Mostofsky’s brother, Nachman, who serves as executive director of Chovevei Zion, a politically conservative Orthodox Jewish advocacy organization, also attended the protest in Washington last Wednesday but said he left before the mob entered the Capitol.
“No conservative will condone what happened today, the actual storming of the Capitol … it was unpatriotic,” Nachman told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency on the day of the riots, before his brother was publicly identified as a participant in the violence. “But we heard for months during the summer when people don’t feel heard, this is what happens.”


