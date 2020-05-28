The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

'Filthy Rich' miniseries about Jeffery Epstein gets mixed reviews

Released on Wednesday, the four-part miniseries is an attempt to tell the Epstein’s victims' stories and shed light over how the justice system confronted his actions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 28, 2020 17:42
Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photo taken for the NY Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry (photo credit: REUTERS)
Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photo taken for the NY Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Netflix's new miniseries, Filthy Rich, which was released on Wednesday, aims to expose the life and crimes of Jewish-American financier Jeffery Epstein and tell the stories of his victims, some of whom share their stories in the miniseries.  
 
Based on the 2016 book of the same title by James Patterson, the four-part miniseries covers the arc of most of Epstein’s life, including his immense success as a wealthy financier, his 2011 conviction as a sex offender and his death in 2019 in a prison cell in New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center.  
 
Epstein’s private island was dubbed by his neighbors as Pedophile Island and his perverse, predatory sexual interest in teens eventually led to him serving time in prison and becoming a registered sex offender.
Due to his immense wealth and social network, Epstein knew a lot of powerful people such as current US President Donald Trump, former US president Bill Clinton, former prime minister Ehud Barak and attorney Alan Dershowitz, who defended him in court.
Writing about the documentary for Ynet, Amir Bogan is careful to note Barak is not mentioned in the series even once.  
 
During the Epstein scandal, Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alleged that Barak took part in the predatory sexual activities reported, but Barak denied the allegation.
Among his many investments, Epstein also invested in the Israeli defense industry and visited the country occasionally.
 
Bogan laments that the documentary opted to focus on Epstein and not the social circles in which he operated because, in his opinion, it would have allowed for a more comprehensive look at how powerful men abuse their money and power to gain sexual favors from unwilling women.
Epstein, he remarks, is no longer alive, which means he is unable to defend his actions or name.
“This is Filthy Rich’s great sin,” Bogan writes. “It presents a few interesting points about Epstein and his personal influence as a seductive man with charisma and a powerful multi-billionaire, but what motivates the series through the countless testimonies inserted into it, which is the satisfaction of our voyeurism.”  
 
Epstein’s Jewishness is also mentioned in the article as a possible issue, meaning that just as his history can be seen as a cautionary tale about the abuses of power men might inflict on women, it can also be constructed as alleged evidence of the sexual deviancy of Jewish men.
This idea was employed by the Nazis, who spoke about the Jews seeking to exploit non-Jewish women, and is still heard from white supremacy groups today.  
 
Epstein’s death also fueled several conspiracy theories that claim it was meant to prevent any further legal probing into other people associated with him who also abused their power and privilege. His death was determined by the legal authorities to be a suicide.  
                      


Tags netflix sexual abuse Jeffrey Epstein
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Social media provides instant communication but has dumbed us down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Elazar Stern’s lament By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Trying times for the prime minister and country By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu is running scared By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
4 These 10 Yiddish words will get you through quarantine
Yiddish land revisited Yiddish actor and singer Yoni Eilat depicted here reading a Yiddish newspaper
5 Israeli scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against coronavirus
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by