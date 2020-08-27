Fire causes significant damage at University of Delaware’s Chabad center

JTA ) — A fire caused significant damage to the Chabad center at the University of Delaware in Newark.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze that broke out at 11 p.m. Tuesday. The building was not occupied at the time.

It took 45 firefighters, including from neighboring fire companies, some 40 minutes to bring the fire under control , the Newark Post reported.

The damage was estimated at $75,000, the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office told WDEL radio.

Classes at the university are scheduled to start next week.

The Chabad Jewish Center in Portland, Oregon, caught fire twice last week, though the cause of the blazes is still unknown.

