Five-hundred years in the life of the Amon family

Abraham contemplating the multitude of stars, by E.M. Lillien (National Library of Israel Digital Collection).

A patio in the Alhambra illustrated in the 19th century book Reino de Granada (National Library of Israel Collection).

Alhambra design details illustrated in the 19th century book Reino de Granada (National Library of Israel Collection).

Depiction of Jews fleeing Spain, from a 19th century book on the Inquisition (National Library of Israel Collection).

Bayezid II (courtesy).

Excerpt on opthalmology from a 16th medical text apparently written by Joseph or Moses Amon (National Library of Israel Digital Collection).

Etching of Doctor Moses Amon by 16th century French diplomat Nicolas de Nicolay (courtesy).

In this article published in the Eliezer Ben-Yehuda publication Hashkafa on 9 November 1906, Ishak Amon (in Hebrew “יצחק המון”) is mentioned as one of the notable residents of Istanbul (in Hebrew “קושטא”) who voted for the new Chief Rabbi of the Ottoman Empire (National Library of Israel Digital Collection).

Isaac Amon at the grave of Rabbi Ishak Amon Effendi in Istanbul (courtesy).

Wedding photo of Denis and Rene Isaac Amon (courtesy).

Denis and Rene Isaac Amon (courtesy).

Lesser Ury’s “Moses am Sinai”, early 20th century (NLI Digital Collection).