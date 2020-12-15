The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

'Florida Stands with Israel' license plate unveiled

The license plate would make a great Hanukkah gift and that it could “shine a light against antisemitism... Displaying it could make you feel proud, like the Maccabees.”

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 15, 2020 18:16
'Florida Stands With Israel' license plate. (photo credit: Courtesy)
'Florida Stands With Israel' license plate.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 The public design contest for the “Florida Stands with Israel” specialty license plate, sponsored by the Israeli-American Council (IAC), has ended and the winning concept — out of more than 100 submitted — was by artist Daniel Ackerman, a graphic designer from Boca Raton, Florida.
Ackerman’s design, which was unveiled on Tuesday, features an orange blossom and an orange with a blue Star of David in between them against a background of desert sand and sea, above the words, “Florida Stands with Israel.” It will adorn a specialty license plate that will go into production once 3,000 pre-sale vouchers have been sold. A portion of the revenue generated by sales of the new specialty license plate will benefit Hatzalah of Miami-Dade, inc., a non-profit that deploys community-based, state-certified volunteer paramedics to slash response times and increase survival rates in medical emergencies.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 1135, authorizing the creation of a “Florida Stands with Israel” specialty license plate in September on the eve of Rosh Hashanah. HB 1135 enjoyed bipartisan sponsorship and passed through both the Florida House and Senate unanimously. The “Florida Stands with Israel” auto tag included in HB 1135 was originally submitted to the House in a separate bill co-sponsored by Florida House Minority Leader Kionne L. McGhee (D) and Representative Scott Plakon (R).
Ackerman explained his design concept: “The concept focuses on Florida’s state flower - the orange blossom. The beauty of this flower contrasted against the Star of David in the form of a tropical leaf, represents the Florida-Israel relationship and the fruit this partnership bears, ultimately benefiting both states. The symbol interacts with the two waves on top and bottom giving nod to the Israeli flag, Florida’s sandy tourist destinations, and Israel’s deserts in bloom.”
Thirty-year-old Ackerman, who has been drawing and painting since childhood, said, “Good design starts with good research.” It was important to him to combine symbols and images that were relevant to both Israel and Florida — such as the orange — “in a simple and memorable way that hadn’t been done before.”
He said that this was a meaningful project for him, since he comes from a Jewish family and spent a year in yeshiva before going to college and visited Israel again two years ago after recovering from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He is especially happy that the proceeds will go to Hatzalah. “With everything going on with corona now, it was so important to be able to create something that is going to contribute to an organization that is giving medical care to people who really need it right now.” 
He suggested that the license plate would make a great Hanukkah gift and that it could “shine a light against antisemitism... Displaying it could make you feel proud, like the Maccabees.”
“The Florida-Israel relationship is a special one that ranges from trade to culture and contributes to quality of life for all Floridians. The two countries share many ties, including bilateral trade, common values, and leadership in cutting edge fields," Israeli-American Council co-founder and CEO Shoham Nicolet and IAC board member and IAC for Action board chairman Shawn Evenhaim said in a statement.
"Florida has been a leader over the years in the fight against anti-Jewish hatred and discrimination, and we sincerely appreciate this meaningful expression of solidarity. Bravo to the citizens of Florida, their legislature and Governor DeSantis for approving this specialty license plate. We applaud the efforts of the sponsoring legislators who made this happen. We also thank our friends at Artists 4 Israel and the Broward Jewish Federation for their co-sponsorship in this campaign.”


Tags Israel US Israel Florida
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid Hanukkah, Israel can finally begin to rebuild from the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by