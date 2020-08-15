The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Florida State University adopts IHRA's definition of antisemitism

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 15, 2020 01:08
Florida State University (FSU) adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)'s definition of antisemitism, JNS.org reported.
On top of this announcement, the university's president, John Thrasher, said that the staff will now have to partake in an annual training program meant tor make the campus for "more inclusive for our Jewish students and employees"
The university also announced that it "has re-established its Jewish Student Union and is creating a Jewish Alumni Network to provide enhanced support and educational resources for all our students,” according to Thrasher. He further elaborated that the university will hire a new "Student Equity and Inclusion Director" with advisory from the Jewish community.
“I want to reaffirm that this is a top priority. My university leadership team and I will continue to work determinedly to combat antisemitism and unlawful behavior," Thrasher said. "While freedom of speech is of paramount importance on a college campus, so is creating a climate of acceptance and appreciation for the value and richness of the many cultures and ideas that make Florida State University such an excellent academic experience.”
In June, two petitions were launched and called for the ouster of Florida State University (FSU) student senate president Ahmad Daraldik over overtly antisemitic statements in social media posts, in addition to creating a website comparing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to the Holocaust, according to a Jewish Journal report. 
The IHRA definition states: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”



