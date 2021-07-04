The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

July 4th: America's 245th birthday, and what it meant for US Jews

The Declaration of Independence and the American Revolution had significant meaning for the Jewish communities of the 13 Colonies, due to the importance of religious freedom.

By AARON REICH  
JULY 4, 2021 19:18
The Battle of Long Island in the US Revolutionary War. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Battle of Long Island in the US Revolutionary War.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
July 4 marks the 245th anniversary of the passing of the Declaration of Independence, a watershed moment in US history that marked the 13 Colonies' path toward independence, celebrated annually as US Independence Day.
The Declaration of Independence was not signed by the entire Continental Congress that day in 1776 in Philadelphia, despite popular belief. In fact, the official signed document was only ordered two weeks later on July 19 and was mostly signed another two weeks after that on August 2.
What happened on the 4th of July is also somewhat misunderstood, because the day the Continental Congress actually voted in favor of independence was two days earlier on July 2 – the day John Adams actually said would be the day remembered in American history and honored with fireworks and celebrations, as noted by the US National Archives. They voted for independence on the 2nd, ratified the Declaration of Independence on the 4th and signed it almost a month later.
The significance of the Declaration of Independence has been analyzed in hundreds of books throughout the years, with much praise especially going to its second sentence, which many have credited with enshrining American values and, as noted by US president Abraham Lincoln, as defining the morals and philosophies with which to interpret the US Constitution. The sentence reads:
"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."
But the Declaration and the meaning of both this sentence and the War of Independence itself had significant meaning for the Jewish communities of the 13 Colonies, due to the importance of religious freedom.
Concentrated mainly in a few large communities such as New York, Philadelphia, Savannah, Charleston and Newport, the presence of Jews in the colonies during the Revolution and their role in the War of Independence have been well documented.
One notable story was that of Haym Salomon, a wealthy Jew who, at the end of the Revolution, essentially financed the rest of the war.
Another notable figure was Col. Mordecai Sheftall, a prominent member of the Savannah Jewish community and the highest-ranking Jewish officer in the Continental Army.
In one instance, Sheftall and his son were captured by the British alongside patriot Rev. Moses Allen, the latter having been singled out for preaching freedom to his congregation, while Sheftall was singled out for his Jewish faith, according to the Raab Collection, who found and auctioned off newly discovered diary pages from Allen recounting the incident and adding a Jewish dimension to the conflict.
Religious freedom was a significant force in the colonies, which were far more open and tolerant to different faiths compared to Europe. As such, the rights and freedoms Jews held in 13 Colonies were far greater than they would have been anywhere else, being considered citizens and landowners who could hold office and positions of authority without legal reproach.
In recognition of the efforts of the Jewish community in the Revolution, America's first president, George Washington, wrote a letter to members of the Touro Synagogue in Newport, Rhode Island, the oldest synagogue building in the country, having been built in 1763 – though not the oldest congregation, with Shearith Israel in New York being considerably older, having been established in 1654.
A staunch defender of religious freedom, Washington promised a separation between church and state as well as freedom of religion, stating in his letter that the US government will give “to bigotry no sanction [and] to persecution no assistance.
“May the children of the stock of Abraham who dwell in this land continue to merit and enjoy the good will of the other inhabitants," he wrote, "while every one [sic] shall sit in safety under his own vine and fig tree and there shall be none to make him afraid.”


Tags American Jewry independence day history War of Independence 4th of july
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Army Radio shouldn't shut down, but serves no military purpose- editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by