The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

French, Jewish far-right commentator Zemmour announces presidential run

Jewish far-right commentator Eric Zemmour confirmed that he would be running for president of France in 2022.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 13:29

Updated: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 13:54
A woman walks past posters in support of French far-right commentator Eric Zemmour, probable candidate for the French presidential election next April, posted on a wall in Paris, France, October 13, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER)
A woman walks past posters in support of French far-right commentator Eric Zemmour, probable candidate for the French presidential election next April, posted on a wall in Paris, France, October 13, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER)
Far-right French commentator Eric Zemmour announced his candidacy for president on Tuesday with a video that depicted Black men and Muslim women and called on voters to take the country back "from minorities that oppress the majority".
A former journalist who has been convicted for inciting racial hatred, he becomes the top contender to challenge Marine Le Pen, leader of the more established far-right National Rally, for a place in a second round against President Emmanuel Macron.
His candidacy turns the election into a test of the endurance and limits of Europe's far right, which surged across the continent in the last decade but shows signs of reaching a ceiling as it pushes against boundaries of acceptable speech.
"For a long time I was happy with the role of journalist ... but I no longer trust that a politician will have the courage to save the country from the tragic fate that awaits it," Zemmour, 63, said in a video posted on social media.
"That's why I have decided to stand in the presidential election."
Supporters of French far-right commentator Eric Zemmour attend a meeting in Beziers, France, October 16, 2021 (credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS) Supporters of French far-right commentator Eric Zemmour attend a meeting in Beziers, France, October 16, 2021 (credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
His hardline criticism of Islam and immigration has drawn support both from Le Pen's voter base and from the mainstream conservative right, but has also alienated some voters that Le Pen had long sought to reassure.
"We must give back the power to the people, take it back from minorities that oppress the majority," Zemmour said.
As footage showed women with headscarves and Black men in the metro, Zemmour told voters: "You feel like you are no longer in the country you once knew ... you are foreigners in your own country."
After a meteoric rise in opinion polls over the past weeks, with several surveys forecasting he would beat Le Pen to the election's run-off round, his popularity has been slipping https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/giving-finger-french-presidential-hopeful-zemmour-sees-campaign-slump-2021-11-27.
At this stage, most opinion polls forecast that Macron and Le Pen will face each other in the second round next April, which Macron would be likely to win in a repeat of the election of 2017.
But Zemmour led Le Pen for a while in recent weeks, and the race for the number two spot is still neck-and-neck in some surveys.
"So far, it was a warm-up. The real race begins," said an email by a spokesperson for the "Friends of Eric Zemmour," sent to his supporters.
Zemmour, a son of Algerian Jewish immigrant parents who is known for his staunch nationalist and anti-immigrant rhetoric, has split French Jews on policy issues.
France’s chief rabbi, Rabbi Haim Korsia, has called Zemmour an antisemite.
Zemmour's campaign has been stalling after various mishaps.
One was at the weekend, when he was photographed giving the middle finger to a protester following a tumultuous campaign stop in Marseille. He also sued gossip magazine Closer after it claimed he was expecting a baby with his chief political aide.
Opinion polls also show he has shocked some voters with provocative comments - from saying children shouldn't be given foreign-sounding names to claiming that the French government which collaborated with the Nazis during World War II had protected Jews. And he has lost the backing of some high-profile supporters, French media say.
Cnaan Liphshiz/JTA contributed to this report.


Tags France president eric zemmour
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Government ignoring gatekeepers is shades of Netanyahu - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is lying about global attendance at Miss Universe - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Zalman Shoval

Israel's government lacks a 'grand strategy' - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
3

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
4

Police re-open Gilboa Prison 'pimping' case following demands by Public Security Min.

Gilboa prison commander, Gondar Deputy Chief Freddy Ben Sheetrit arrives for his testimony at the government inspection committee for the incident of the escape of the security prisoners from the Gilboa prison, in Modi'in, November 24, 2021.
5

Israeli military readying for 'Plan B' if Iran nuclear talks fail

IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by