Genesis Philanthropy Group names Marina Yudborovsky as new CEO

Marina initially joined GPG in 2009 and served in a number of positions, the latest being Director of Strategy and Operations, responsible for the vision and implementation of a global portfolio of grants, as well as overseeing GPG’s operations around the world.

Born in Ukraine, in the former Soviet Union, Marina immigrated to the United States in 1989. After graduating summa cum laude from New York University, she worked for several years as a project management consultant for non-profit and commercial organizations. A trip to Israel in 2004 inspired her to rekindle her childhood involvement in Jewish causes, leading ultimately to her decision to join GPG whose mission was so close to her heart.

“Marina has made many significant contributions to the foundation over the years and I am certain that she is now ready to take on the helm of leadership,” said Gennady Gazin, Chairman of the Board of GPG. “It is a testament to this readiness and her skillset that Ilia chose to work very closely with Marina over the years, tapping her to head complex projects and implement the foundation’s vision.”

“I thank the Board for the trust put in me to maintain and develop our global network of partnership and cooperation, and, together with GPG’s excellent team, to further advance the mission and vision of Genesis Philanthropy Group.” said Marina Yudborovsky. “After years of serving alongside Ilia, I am humbled by the opportunity to continue in his footsteps. As head of GPG, I will seek to build on his legacy, while creating new and innovative pathways to Jewish communal life at a time when this work couldn’t be more critical.”

Genesis Philanthropy Group (GPG) is a global family of foundations, co-founded by Mikhail Fridman, an international businessman, investor and philanthropist and his business partners. GPG focuses its work on three areas of critical importance to the Jewish people around the world: strengthening bonds and common understanding between Jews living in Israel and throughout the world; strengthening Jewish identity of Russian-speaking Jews worldwide; and supporting pillar Jewish organizations of the United Kingdom Jewish community in their efforts to provide meaningful and innovative opportunities for Jewish engagement to children, young families and young adults.