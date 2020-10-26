The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Genesis Prize Foundation extends voting deadline for 2021 award

More than 100,000 Jews have cast their votes for the 2021 Laureate, and 2 million people have engaged with the Genesis Prize on social media.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
OCTOBER 26, 2020 15:59
The Genesis Prize Foundation (GPF) announced that it has extended the voting deadline for the 2021 Laureate until November 30.  
“We have received an overwhelmingly positive response to our invitation to members of the global Jewish community to participate in the selection of the Genesis Prize laureate this year,” said Stan Polovets, Co-founder and Chairman of GPF. “This is the first year we have opened the voting to the public, and the level of enthusiasm and excitement from virtually every demographic group throughout the world has exceeded our highest expectations.”
Since online voting started, over 2 million people have engaged with the Genesis Prize on social media, viewing, discussing, and sharing content. More than 100,000 Jews from over a dozen different countries have cast their votes for the 2021 Genesis Prize Laureate, with thousands of votes arriving each day.
“To date, online votes for the Genesis Prize Laureate came from Israel, United States, Russia, Canada, UK, South Africa, Ukraine, Australia, France, Germany, Mexico, Argentina, Spain, and several other countries,” said Polovets. “The extension of the voting deadline will provide an opportunity to members of sizeable Jewish communities in a number of additional countries – such as Italy and Brazil - to have their voices heard as well. We also plan to reach out to a younger audience, including 16- and 17-year-olds, allowing us to engage with the Jewish leaders of tomorrow.” 
The annual $1 million Genesis Prize, dubbed the “Jewish Nobel” by TIME Magazine, honors extraordinary individuals for their outstanding professional achievement, contribution to humanity, and commitment to Jewish values. 
In August, the Foundation announced it has decided to launch an experiment by amending the previously closed-door Laureate nomination and selection process and invited the public to nominate and vote for short-listed candidates. More than 45,000 people submitted over 4,000 original nominations within three weeks of the announcement.  
The nominees for the Genesis Prize are:
  • Theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK Lord Jonathan Sacks (UK)
  • Actor, producer, director, and vocal critic of social media platforms Sacha Baron Cohen (UK)
  • Justice of the United States Supreme Court Elena Kagan (US)
  • Singer, actor, and social activist Barbra Streisand (US)
  • Actor, producer, and advocate for the empowerment of young women Gal Gadot (Israel)
  • Founder of Salesforce, owner of TIME Magazine, and mega-philanthropist Marc Benioff (US)
  • Film director, producer, and screenwriter Steven Spielberg (US)
“The voice of the Jewish people – from all walks of life, across different demographic groups and generations – is now a key factor in the nomination and selection of our distinguished honorees,” said Isaac Herzog, Chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel, who heads the Genesis Prize Selection Committee. “While members of the Selection Committee and the Prize Committee will make the ultimate decision, we have agreed with the founders of the award that the results of the public vote will be of paramount importance in the selection of the 2021 Genesis Prize Laureate.” 
The Genesis Prize Foundation invites those who have not yet voted to vote online. If this experimental approach proves successful, it will be adopted for nomination and selection of all future Laureates.
The 2021 Laureate will be announced early next year, along with the philanthropic initiative to which the $1 million prize and all additional matching funds will be directed. 
 


