Genesis Prize Foundation will honor Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks

Yesterday, the Genesis Prize Foundation (GPF) announced plans to honor Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks , the late prominent scholar, theologian, and philosopher. The former Chief Rabbi of the UK and Commonwealth (1991-2013) passed away on November 7, 2020, three weeks before the conclusion of the public voting for the 2021 Genesis Prize laureate. Rabbi Lord Sacks was one of the seven finalists for the award. On February 10, director, producer, and philanthropist Steven Spielberg was announced as this year’s recipient of the Genesis Prize.

GPF plans to honor the life and impact of this extraordinary Jewish leader at a special event in London (COVID restrictions permitting) on November 14, shortly after the first anniversary of his passing. Many UK luminaries and distinguished leaders of the global Jewish community are expected to participate in the event.

As part of the event, the Foundation will produce a documentary about the life and impact of Rabbi Lord Sacks and is also currently in discussions with the Rabbi Sacks Legacy Trust about supporting other significant initiatives aimed at celebrating and sustaining his legacy.

“Like so many people around the world, we were immensely saddened by the untimely passing of Rabbi Sacks,” said Stan Polovets, Co-Founder and Chairman of The Genesis Prize Foundation. “No one in the world was as adept at explaining Judaism to both Jews and non-Jews as Lord Sacks, always emphasizing the religion’s focus on justice, morality, and tolerance. We plan to honor this great Jewish voice by paying tribute to his life’s work and supporting the preservation of his intellectual and spiritual legacy, to ensure it continues to live on for future generations.”

Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks gained global renown as a teacher of Jewish values, philosopher, prolific author, and proponent of interreligious dialogue. An internationally prominent and admired figure, he was a trusted and influential advisor to the heads of government and members of the British Royal Family.

