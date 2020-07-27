The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Guaidó’s party MPs establish pro-Israel caucus, call to reestablish ties

In 2019, Guaidó’s foreign minister, Julio Borges, visited Israel to attend an Israel Allies Foundation conference.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JULY 27, 2020 18:01
Juan Guaido gives the thumps up to supporters, as he attends a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 2, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES)
Juan Guaido gives the thumps up to supporters, as he attends a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 2, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES)
Members of the Venezuelan Parliament from acting President Juan Guaidó’s party and others have formed a pro-Israel caucus, calling to reestablish ties between Jerusalem and Caracas.
The Venezuelan Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus held its inaugural meeting on Monday as a part of the Israeli Allies Foundation’s faith-based diplomacy network of 43 legislative caucuses around the world. The caucus’s 20 members from several political parties signed a declaration that called for a Venezuelan embassy to be opened in Jerusalem.
The move came amid the continuing political turmoil in Venezuela, with both Guaidó and Nicolas Maduro claiming the presidency since January 2019. More than 50 countries recognize Guaidó, while 20 recognize Maduro, who became president in 2013 after the death of Hugo Chavez.
Venezuela broke off diplomatic ties with Israel in 2009, and Guaidó has sought to restore them. Israel recognized Guaidó as president in January 2019, and he designated Rabbi Pynchas Brener as ambassador in August of that year, though the countries had yet to officially reestablish ties.
Brener praised the establishment of the caucus, saying: “The Venezuelan presidency of Juan Guaidó… represents more than opposition and an alternative to an illegitimate regime. It represents a return to morality and values that are basic to a free society: freedom of expression, guarantee of the physical integrity of the individual, and protection of human rights. Who, if not the State of Israel, represents these values in the Middle East?”
Venezuelans admire Israel because of its scientific and technological advancement and its “high standards of ethics and morality moored in its historic contributions that are the basis of Western civilization and culture,” he said.
Congressman Omar Gonzalez Moreno, of the right-wing Vente Party, one of the leaders of the new caucus, said his faction “considers strategic relations with Israel a priority.”
The other co-chairman, Congressman Lawrence Castro, also from Guaidó’s party, said he was “eager to… continue in this honorable mission to revitalize the relationship between Venezuela and Israel.”
In 2019, Guaidó’s foreign minister, Julio Borges, visited Israel to attend an Israel Allies Foundation conference.
Last week, the Vente Party signed an agreement with Likud “to cooperate on political ideological and social matters, as well as advancing cooperation on issues related to strategy, geopolitics and security, among others in order to create an operational partnership.”
The agreement said the parties aim to bring the people of their countries together and promote the values of freedom, liberty and a market economy.


