Haim releases 3rd album to critical acclaim

The Jewish Haim sisters are back with a third album of pop rock, titled “Women in Music Pt. III,” and the reviews are glowing.

To celebrate the release, the trio is streaming a live concert at 5 p.m. Eastern time from their favorite Los Angeles deli, the famed Canter’s. The sisters had planned to perform at several delis across the country to promote the album; it’s unclear if the coronavirus has nixed that completely.

Hardcore fans will remember that Haim played its first-ever show at the deli in the Fairfax neighborhood — and was paid in matzah ball soup. Talk about a return to their roots.