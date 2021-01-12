The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Here are the 37 Jewish members of Congress

The lists here are in alphabetical order. Freshmen are noted.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
JANUARY 12, 2021 00:30
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) administers the oath of office to House members and delegates of the U.S. House of Representatives at the start of the 116th Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2019 (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) administers the oath of office to House members and delegates of the U.S. House of Representatives at the start of the 116th Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2019
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
There are 37 Jewish members of the 117th Congress, which was sworn in last week amid the trauma of an insurrection spurred by President Donald Trump.
Of the 37, there are 10 in the Senate and 27 in the House of Representatives — 25 Democrats and two Republicans. All 10 Jewish senators caucus with the Democrats. (Overall, there are 435 members of the House and 100 members of the Senate.)
With Democrats taking both Senate seats in last week’s election in Georgia, Democrats will have 50 seats, and when Kamala Harris is sworn in as the tie-breaking vice-president on Jan. 20, they will control the Senate. That will make Charles Schumer of New York the first Jewish majority leader in the Senate, and the most senior Jewish American official in history.
Jewish Democrats in the House:
Jake Auchincloss, Massachusetts (freshman) Suzanne Bonamici, Oregon David Cicilline, Rhode Island Steve Cohen, Tennessee Ted Deutch, Florida Lois Frankel, Florida Josh Gottheimer, New Jersey Sara Jacobs, California (freshman) Andy Levin, Michigan Mike Levin, California Alan Lowenthal, California Elaine Luria, Virginia Kathy Manning, North Carolina (freshman) Jerry Nadler, New York Dean Phillips, Minnesota Jamie Raskin, Maryland Jan Schakowsky, Illinois Adam Schiff, California Brad Schneider, Illinois Kim Schrier, Washington Brad Sherman, California Elissa Slotkin, Michigan Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Florida Susan Wild, Pennsylvania John Yarmuth, Kentucky
Jewish Republicans in the House:
David Kustoff, Tennessee Lee Zeldin, New York
Jewish senators
All are Democrats, except for Sanders, an Independent who caucuses with Democrats:
Michael Bennet, Colorado (Bennet’s mother is a Holocaust survivor. He does not identify with a religion.) Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Ben Cardin, Maryland Dianne Feinstein, California Jon Ossoff, Georgia (freshman) Jacky Rosen, Nevada Bernie Sanders, Vermont Brian Schatz, Hawaii Charles Schumer, New York Ron Wyden, Oregon


