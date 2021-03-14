The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Hidden Sparks to open education center for NYC Jewish day school parents

The center will open in Queens, and is will launch in time for the 2021/22 academic year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 14, 2021 04:14
Flushing, Queens. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Flushing, Queens.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
 New York City's Department of Education has tapped the nonprofit Hidden Sparks to open a Parent Education Center to help parents in the Jewish day school community.
The center, which will open in the borough of Queens, will partner with 20 Jewish day schools and yeshivas and will offer services in time for the 2021-22 academic year.
Participants in the program are expected to come in from the neighborhoods of Kew Gardens, Kew Gardens Hills, Jamaica Estates, Far Rockaway, Rego Park and Forest Hills.
The center will provide parents with guidance, counseling and workshops, in the event that they have a child receiving Department of Education services in the Title I program, which focuses on helping students struggling with English and math. Parents will be given support and mentoring to help their children with homework and organizational skills. 
The center will accept referrals from school principals and guidance staff in the parents' applications. 
“A center like this is so critical in being able to provide direct service to those in need in our community. We feel both privileged and thrilled that the New York City Department of Education has selected us as its partner for helping Jewish day school parents in Queens, which has one of the largest populations in the tri-state area,” Hidden Sparks executive director Debbie Niderberg said in a statement. 
“Over the coming months we look forward to connecting the community with education specialists who will be able to work with parents both during scheduled group sessions as well as in direct counseling meetings, both virtual and in-person. We’re excited to assist parents in Queens in helping their children be more successful in the classroom.”


Tags new york diaspora new york city Jewish day school
