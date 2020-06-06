Holocaust survivor leaves hospital after beating coronavirus

Steffi Goldberger Berg, 92, a Holocaust survivor who lives in Broward Country, Florida, survived a coronavirus infection, according to a local ABC news report.“Every single one did their best and took care of me like a baby,” Berg said, according to ABC. She was treated by the medical staff at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale.“The past 12 weeks have been unbelievable,” said Cindy Berg Vayonis, one of her daughters, according to ABC. “This is a miracle. This is a true miracle.” However, in the process of surviving her infection Golberger Berg lost her husband, Willie Berg, to COVID-19. He died at their home in Fort Lauderdale in late March.She and one of her daughters, who donated plasma to help treat her mother, were diagnosed five days after her husband died.The two met in Shanghai after fleeing Germany during the World War II. After the war, they made Aliyah and moved to Israel, then settled in the United States in 1954. Berg leaves behind three daughters, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.