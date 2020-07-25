The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

House approves to double budget of Special Envoy to combat antisemitism

Earlier this year, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed unanimously the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Act of 2019.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JULY 25, 2020 10:08
Ted Deutch, Democratic member of the US House of Representatives for Florida (photo credit: FLICKR)
Ted Deutch, Democratic member of the US House of Representatives for Florida
(photo credit: FLICKR)
WASHINGTON - A new amendment approved by the House of Representatives on Friday would double the budget for the office of the State Department’s Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism. Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) and Ted Deutch (D-FL) filed an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2021 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations bill to increase the office’s budget by $500,000.
“We need to be doing everything we can to fight the threat [of antisemitism], and we can’t do it with one hand tied behind our back,” Rep. Rose said in a statement. “I’ve been proud to support Elan Carr, who has done tremendous work as the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat antisemitism—and by doubling the resources he has to do his work I’m confident he’ll be able to continue effecting real change.”
He added that meanwhile, “we need real action from the federal government to confront white supremacist groups around the world who are leading purveyors of antisemitism.”
Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and National Director of the Anti-Defamation League, thanked Rose and Deutch in a statement. “Anti-Semitic attacks and violent white supremacy are both spiking in disturbing ways in many parts of the world,” he said.
Michael Masters, the CEO of the Secure Community Network, the official security arm of the Jewish Federations of North America, said that “the threat to Jews around the world and in the United States is real.”
“I’m grateful to Congressmen Deutch and Rose for their good work in securing additional funds for America’s antisemitism envoy,” he added.
Earlier this year, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed unanimously the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Act of 2019.
According to a statement from Senator Jacie Rosen’s office, this legislation would elevate the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism to the rank of Ambassador, reporting directly to the Secretary of State and enabling sufficient seniority and access inside the U.S. government and when engaging foreign governments.
“The bill also would require the President to nominate a candidate no later than 90 days after the bill becomes law and no later than 120 thereafter whenever the position is empty. It also mandates the Special Envoy to be the primary advisor to the U.S. government on monitoring and combating antisemitism,” the statement reads. The House of Representatives passed this legislation last year.


Tags finance antisemitism House of Representatives
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gay conversion therapy and elections: Time to decide By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gov't must learn: 'Shoot, don't talk' to accomplish annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Going batty in times of corona and politicking By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Netanyahu won't let any coronavirus czar succeed By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
4 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
5 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by