House approves to double budget of Special Envoy to combat antisemitism

WASHINGTON - A new amendment approved by the House of Representatives on Friday would double the budget for the office of the State Department’s Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism. Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) and Ted Deutch (D-FL) filed an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2021 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations bill to increase the office’s budget by $500,000.“We need to be doing everything we can to fight the threat [of antisemitism], and we can’t do it with one hand tied behind our back,” Rep. Rose said in a statement. “I’ve been proud to support Elan Carr, who has done tremendous work as the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat antisemitism—and by doubling the resources he has to do his work I’m confident he’ll be able to continue effecting real change.” He added that meanwhile, “we need real action from the federal government to confront white supremacist groups around the world who are leading purveyors of antisemitism.”Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and National Director of the Anti-Defamation League, thanked Rose and Deutch in a statement. “Anti-Semitic attacks and violent white supremacy are both spiking in disturbing ways in many parts of the world,” he said.Michael Masters, the CEO of the Secure Community Network, the official security arm of the Jewish Federations of North America, said that “the threat to Jews around the world and in the United States is real.” “I’m grateful to Congressmen Deutch and Rose for their good work in securing additional funds for America’s antisemitism envoy,” he added. Earlier this year, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed unanimously the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Act of 2019.According to a statement from Senator Jacie Rosen’s office, this legislation would elevate the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism to the rank of Ambassador, reporting directly to the Secretary of State and enabling sufficient seniority and access inside the U.S. government and when engaging foreign governments.“The bill also would require the President to nominate a candidate no later than 90 days after the bill becomes law and no later than 120 thereafter whenever the position is empty. It also mandates the Special Envoy to be the primary advisor to the U.S. government on monitoring and combating antisemitism,” the statement reads. The House of Representatives passed this legislation last year.