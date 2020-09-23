The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

How are Jews adapting burial rituals to mourn Ruth Bader Ginsburg?

Kaddish is traditionally recited only by immediate family members, and only after a person is buried. But the outpouring of grief for Ginsburg has prompted many to reach for the tradition regardless.

By PHILISSA CRAMER/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 02:27
Ruth Bader-Ginsburg, a progressive icon on the Supreme Court. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ruth Bader-Ginsburg, a progressive icon on the Supreme Court.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The day after Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the widely cherished Supreme Court justice, died at 87, her fans gathered for impromptu memorial services at courthouses around the country. Now, Jews who are grieving for Ginsburg are continuing the outpouring online, adapting Jewish mourning and burial rituals for the moment.
A “Zoom Kaddish” Tuesday organized by the websites Alma and Kveller (like the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, part of 70 Faces Media) will give participants the chance to recite the Mourner’s Kaddish, the Jewish prayer recited daily by mourners. Nearly 2,000 people have signed up already to tune in at 4:30 p.m. ET today for a 15-minute service led by Rabbi Sari Laufer, who was one of the first voices on Twitter Friday to offer polite guidance about traditionally Jewish ways to express grief.
 
Kaddish is traditionally recited only by immediate family members, and only after a person is buried. But the outpouring of grief for Ginsburg has prompted many to reach for the tradition regardless. A recitation on the steps of the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., Friday night included hundreds of people.
A recitation of the Kaddish, the Jewish mourners prayer, outside the Supreme Court building. pic.twitter.com/OcNWQCQaHj
— Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) September 19, 2020
Meanwhile, Kavod v’Nichum, a group that helps Jews engage with burial rituals, has organized a virtual version of a different tradition, shemirah, the practice of watching over a Jewish person’s body for the period between death and burial. Hundreds of people from across the United States — mostly women — have signed up to take on 30-minute virtual “watching” stints, during which participants are encouraged to read psalms and engage with readings related to death and grieving.
The virtual watch is set to extend far longer than is typical when Jews die, as Ginsburg’s funeral is being delayed so that she can lie in state at the US Capitol. She is the first woman and the first Jew ever to be afforded that national honor.


Tags funeral Ruth Bader-Ginsburg judges
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The European Union should follow the UAE's example on Israel relations By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why the courage to confront Iran matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The Middle East peace deals are welcome news in what has been a bad year By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Mark Feldman A letter to El Al’s new owner, Eli Rozenberg By MARK FELDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The coronavirus and Israeli Kulturkampf By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by