How will Israel policy play a role in the NYC mayoral campaign?

With less than two months to go until the election, what was once a given in New York politics – unwavering support for Israel – has become more complicated for Democratic candidates.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict brought turbulence into New York City’s mayoral race last week after a leading candidate, Andrew Yang , tweeted in support of Israel.

“I’m standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists. The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere,” Yang, a businessman and former Democratic presidential candidate, tweeted on May 10.

His tweet, coming immediately after Hamas fired rockets into Israel and Israel responded with attacks on Gaza, brought backlash from the Left.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat known for condemning the “occupation of Palestine,” called Yang’s statement “utterly shameful,” noting that it came during the holy month of Ramadan.

A local Muslim group canceled an Eid al-Fitr event to mark the end of Ramadan with Yang.

He was reportedly confronted at a campaign stop in Queens for his statement’s failure to mention Palestinians.

Yang has been actively courting the Jewish vote, especially in the ultra-Orthodox communities, where he has picked up some key endorsements ahead of next month’s Democratic primary. He’s defended yeshiva schools in spite of criticism that some of them fail to meet basic educational standards and criticized the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, or BDS, movement against Israel as antisemitic.

Despite some praise from Republicans, Yang received pushback from Democrats, prompting him to release a follow-up statement saying, “My tweet was overly simplistic in my treatment of a conflict that has a long and complex history full of tragedies.” He added that he “failed to acknowledge the pain and suffering of both sides.”

Democratic New York State Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, who has endorsed Yang, disputed claims that Yang’s second statement was dialing back his previous support of Israel.

“I’m totally okay with both of his statements and I think they were consistent. As rockets were flying into Israel, Andrew rightfully tweeted and condemned Hamas. A subsequent statement a few days later that we mourn all innocent lives and pray for peace is something that we all support, myself included,” Eichenstein told The Jerusalem Post.

He noted that events this week have proven Israel policy does play a role in New York’s mayoral campaign.

“The job of the mayor of the city of New York is to run the city, but Israel is an issue of great importance to New Yorkers,” Eichenstein said.

A NEW YORK Daily News editorial praised Yang for his statement, writing, “Unlike [mayoral candidate] Kathryn Garcia, who yesterday punted on the Mideast question on the ground that a mayor’s job doesn’t extend overseas, Yang is also right that New York City has long had a foreign policy: on Israel, on South Africa, on Northern Ireland, on Haiti, on Cuba. This wonderful polyglot place cares about its global cousins. And New York stands with Israel.”

Matt Nosanchuk, president and co-founder of the progressive advocacy group New York Jewish Agenda (NYJA) and former Jewish outreach director in the Obama White House said it’s logical for New York’s candidates to defend Israel.

“Israel is in the DNA of New York’s community,” Nosanchuk told the Post, noting that New York City has the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel.

“When you look at the responses that mayoral candidates have released thus far, some of it can be reflected as a more conventional viewpoint that doesn’t necessarily reflect the views of all of the Jews in the New York Jewish community,” he continued.

He expressed that he would like to see “more complex” statements from the candidates.

“NYJA identifies as ‘liberal Zionist.’ We support Israel but we also support a two-state solution to the conflict. Statements that reflect that complexity are consistent with where many Jews in New York are,” Nosanchuk said.

He noted that the majority of mayoral candidates did not address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Yes, it’s an issue but it’s not the only one,” he said. “But whoever becomes the next mayor, their relationship with the Jewish community and Israel is important.”

Centrist candidates Ray McGuire and Eric Adams also weighed in defending Israel, but drew less skepticism than their rival Yang, who has a larger social media following.

McGuire, a businessman, tweeted a message saying, “I stand proudly with Israel,” and Adams, current Brooklyn Borough president with longtime ties to the Orthodox community in Brooklyn, said, “I stand shoulder to shoulder with the people Israel at this time of crisis.”

Asked on Wednesday if he had anything to change about his original statement, Adams reportedly said, “No act of aggression can justify the deaths of innocent children. Never again should religious sites be targeted – whether it be a synagogue or a mosque.”

Progressive candidates also weighed in, with more nuanced statements. Dianne Morales, a former nonprofit executive, tweeted, “Our world needs leaders who recognize humanity and the dignity of all lives. Whether in NYC, Colombia, Brazil or Israel-Palestine, state violence is wrong. Targeting civilians is wrong. Killing children is wrong.”

Scott Stringer, the only Jewish candidate in the race, said he condemned recent “horrific acts of terrorism against innocent Israelis” in Jerusalem but also urged the Israeli government to stop “wrongful evictions of Palestinian families.”

JTA contributed to this report.