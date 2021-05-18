The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

How will Israel policy play a role in the NYC mayoral campaign?

What was once a given in New York politics – unwavering support for Israel – has become more complicated for Democratic candidates.

By HALEY COHEN  
MAY 18, 2021 16:39
NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, asked about improving secular education at yeshivas, said "we shouldn’t interfere with their religious and parental choice as long as the outcomes are good.” (photo credit: YANG FOR NEW YORK)
NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, asked about improving secular education at yeshivas, said "we shouldn’t interfere with their religious and parental choice as long as the outcomes are good.”
(photo credit: YANG FOR NEW YORK)
 NEW YORK – Thousands of miles away from the barrage of Hamas rockets, the violence in Israel and Gaza has riled the New York City mayoral campaign.
With less than two months to go until the election, what was once a given in New York politics – unwavering support for Israel – has become more complicated for Democratic candidates.
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict brought turbulence into New York City’s mayoral race last week after a leading candidate, Andrew Yang, tweeted in support of Israel.
“I’m standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists. The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere,” Yang, a businessman and former Democratic presidential candidate, tweeted on May 10.
His tweet, coming immediately after Hamas fired rockets into Israel and Israel responded with attacks on Gaza, brought backlash from the Left.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat known for condemning the “occupation of Palestine,” called Yang’s statement “utterly shameful,” noting that it came during the holy month of Ramadan.
A local Muslim group canceled an Eid al-Fitr event to mark the end of Ramadan with Yang.
He was reportedly confronted at a campaign stop in Queens for his statement’s failure to mention Palestinians.
Yang has been actively courting the Jewish vote, especially in the ultra-Orthodox communities, where he has picked up some key endorsements ahead of next month’s Democratic primary. He’s defended yeshiva schools in spite of criticism that some of them fail to meet basic educational standards and criticized the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, or BDS, movement against Israel as antisemitic.
Despite some praise from Republicans, Yang received pushback from Democrats, prompting him to release a follow-up statement saying, “My tweet was overly simplistic in my treatment of a conflict that has a long and complex history full of tragedies.” He added that he “failed to acknowledge the pain and suffering of both sides.”
Democratic New York State Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, who has endorsed Yang, disputed claims that Yang’s second statement was dialing back his previous support of Israel.
“I’m totally okay with both of his statements and I think they were consistent. As rockets were flying into Israel, Andrew rightfully tweeted and condemned Hamas. A subsequent statement a few days later that we mourn all innocent lives and pray for peace is something that we all support, myself included,” Eichenstein told The Jerusalem Post.
He noted that events this week have proven Israel policy does play a role in New York’s mayoral campaign.
“The job of the mayor of the city of New York is to run the city, but Israel is an issue of great importance to New Yorkers,” Eichenstein said.
A NEW YORK Daily News editorial praised Yang for his statement, writing, “Unlike [mayoral candidate] Kathryn Garcia, who yesterday punted on the Mideast question on the ground that a mayor’s job doesn’t extend overseas, Yang is also right that New York City has long had a foreign policy: on Israel, on South Africa, on Northern Ireland, on Haiti, on Cuba. This wonderful polyglot place cares about its global cousins. And New York stands with Israel.”
Matt Nosanchuk, president and co-founder of the progressive advocacy group New York Jewish Agenda (NYJA) and former Jewish outreach director in the Obama White House said it’s logical for New York’s candidates to defend Israel.
“Israel is in the DNA of New York’s community,” Nosanchuk told the Post, noting that New York City has the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel.
“When you look at the responses that mayoral candidates have released thus far, some of it can be reflected as a more conventional viewpoint that doesn’t necessarily reflect the views of all of the Jews in the New York Jewish community,” he continued.
He expressed that he would like to see “more complex” statements from the candidates.
“NYJA identifies as ‘liberal Zionist.’ We support Israel but we also support a two-state solution to the conflict. Statements that reflect that complexity are consistent with where many Jews in New York are,” Nosanchuk said.
He noted that the majority of mayoral candidates did not address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“Yes, it’s an issue but it’s not the only one,” he said. “But whoever becomes the next mayor, their relationship with the Jewish community and Israel is important.”
Centrist candidates Ray McGuire and Eric Adams also weighed in defending Israel, but drew less skepticism than their rival Yang, who has a larger social media following.
McGuire, a businessman, tweeted a message saying, “I stand proudly with Israel,” and Adams, current Brooklyn Borough president with longtime ties to the Orthodox community in Brooklyn, said, “I stand shoulder to shoulder with the people Israel at this time of crisis.”
Asked on Wednesday if he had anything to change about his original statement, Adams reportedly said, “No act of aggression can justify the deaths of innocent children. Never again should religious sites be targeted – whether it be a synagogue or a mosque.”
Progressive candidates also weighed in, with more nuanced statements. Dianne Morales, a former nonprofit executive, tweeted, “Our world needs leaders who recognize humanity and the dignity of all lives. Whether in NYC, Colombia, Brazil or Israel-Palestine, state violence is wrong. Targeting civilians is wrong. Killing children is wrong.”
Scott Stringer, the only Jewish candidate in the race, said he condemned recent “horrific acts of terrorism against innocent Israelis” in Jerusalem but also urged the Israeli government to stop “wrongful evictions of Palestinian families.” 
JTA contributed to this report.


Tags Gaza new york mayor Israeli Palestinian Conflict new york city
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to better coordinate the image war - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

As violence rages, Netanyahu is eating what he cooked

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Pamela Peled

An open letter to Naftali Bennett: Heal our country

 By PAMELA PELED

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by