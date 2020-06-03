The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

‘I’m not angry at all’: Owner of looted Chicago shop vows to rebuild

Central Camera, located on South Wabash Avenue, just blocks from Chicago’s storied Art Institute, is one of several notable Jewish-owned businesses to sustain damage in weekend demonstrations.

By BEN HARRIS/JTA  
JUNE 3, 2020 05:31
Don Flesch, the owner of Central Camera in Chicago, vowed to rebuild after looters destroyed his store (photo credit: Courtesy)
Don Flesch, the owner of Central Camera in Chicago, vowed to rebuild after looters destroyed his store
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Don Flesch managed to grab just one item from his downtown Chicago camera shop as it went up in flames Saturday night: the antique Kodak that was the first camera his grandfather sold after he opened the store in 1899.
But Flesch said he harbored no ill will toward the people who looted and burned Central Camera amid sweeping demonstrations sparked by the killing of a black man by a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day.
“I’m not angry at all,” Flesch told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “I’m upset that people didn’t stay with Black Lives Matter. That’s why this whole thing started to come about.”
Central Camera, located in the shadow of an elevated train on South Wabash Avenue, just blocks from Chicago’s storied Art Institute, is one of several notable Jewish-owned businesses to sustain damage in weekend demonstrations. In Los Angeles, the historically Jewish Fairfax district was an epicenter of protest, while a kosher Israeli restaurant was damaged in Washington, D.C.
Like many of the other owners, Flesch has expressed solidarity with the protesters and has vowed to rebuild his store. He’s getting assistance from the legions of camera aficionados who have donated to a crowdfunding campaign, which had netted nearly $140,000 by Monday night.
But some of what was lost Sunday night will be impossible to restore, including rare cameras and relics from Central Camera’s 121-year history. The store has been a fixture of downtown Chicago for that time, its distinctive neon sign flashing above the storefront the shop has occupied since the 1920s. It’s just a block away from where Flesch’s grandfather, Albert, opened his camera store on East Adams Street in 1899.
Albert Flesch had fled his native Hungary as a teenager rather than consent to forced conscription in the army. Instead he walked to Italy, boarded a boat for Ellis Island and then hopped a train for Chicago. He landed his first job in 1895 in the camera department at the Siegel-Cooper department store on State Street. Four years later he opened Central Camera.
He would run the store for more than five decades, until his death from a heart attack in 1953. Three years after the shop opened, Albert Flesch was one of the first white shopkeepers in downtown Chicago to hire a black man for a retail position when he put a tall African-American named George to work behind the counter.
After Albert Flesch died, the store passed to his sons — Flesch’s father, Harold, and brother Stanley. Flesch would help out on Saturdays while he was in elementary school, and his role expanded as he got older. He started full-time work at the store in 1968.
At one point, there were so many Flesch men working there that they began referring to each other by their first initials.
Flesch’s mother’s family, the Leibermans, came from Poland, and the family lived in Hyde Park on Chicago’s South Side, where they attended Sinai Congregation, the oldest Reform synagogue in the city. Flesch married an Israeli woman who shared his interest in photography and the couple had two children before divorcing.
On Saturday night, Flesch was at home in suburban Skokie when he learned that alarms were going off at Central Camera. He arrived downtown nearly an hour later, watching helplessly from across the street as looters ransacked the place.
“People were just coming in and out, going in with nothing and coming out with something,” he said. “I didn’t like it, but I couldn’t stop it. And I wasn’t going to try to stop it.”
Neither Flesch’s twin brother Ronald, an architect, nor his two kids have shown any interest in taking over the family business, and Flesch isn’t sure what will happen to the three-generation company when it’s time for him to retire.
In the meantime, he’s vowing to rebuild.
“This is my job,” Flesch said. “This is the only job I’ve ever had. I want to keep it alive. We’re going to rebuild. We’re going to come back as good or better as we were before.”


Tags protests chicago George Floyd
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In the wake of Floyd, Halak, distrust in police makes the world crazy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN
Shmuley Boteach A prayer for my late father: Eulogy for Yoav Botach By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
3 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Moderna: First patients dosed with COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 study
Vaccine (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by