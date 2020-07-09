The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Immigration to Israel could spike due to the coronavirus pandemic

Nefesh B’ Nefesh also received 25,435 phone calls to its call center requesting information about the immigration process, in comparison to 5,349 in June 2019.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
JULY 9, 2020 04:08
nefesh B-G 88 (photo credit:)
nefesh B-G 88
(photo credit: )
JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel could see a sharp increase in immigration over the next few years spurred on by the coronavirus crisis, two groups involved with arranging immigration to the country claim.
The chairman of the Jewish Agency — a nonprofit focused on bolstering Israel-Diaspora ties and immigration to Israel — told an Israeli parliament committee on Monday that Israel should expect some 250,000 new immigrants over three to five years, Haaretz reported. Israel normally absorbs about 30,000 immigrants per year, according to Haaretz.
On Wednesday, Nefesh B’ Nefesh, an organization that assists Jews from English-speaking countries in immigrating to Israel, reported that in June 2020, the organization received 1,350 immigration applications, compared to 399 in June of last year.
Nefesh B’ Nefesh also received 25,435 phone calls to its call center requesting information about the immigration process, in comparison to 5,349 in June 2019.
The Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported Tuesday that the trend is consistent in Brazil, which is always among the countries that send the most immigrants to Israel every year. Last year, 750 Brazilian families started the immigration process. The 2020 tally is expected to reach up to 1,200, according to the Jewish Agency.
Isaac Herzog, the Jewish Agency chairman, participated in a Zoom press briefing on Wednesday that included the leaders of several Diaspora Jewish communities. He pointed to multiple factors that could account for the immigration spike, including Israel’s handling of the pandemic — which was hailed originally for its efficiency, but has since come under scrutiny; the rise of anti-Semitism around the world; the desire people are having during the crisis to be closer to relatives who already live in Israel; and the knowledge that despite the coronavirus, Israel continues to have a strong health care system and social services, while many countries’ economies have flagged.
Israel’s unemployment rate has jumped in recent months as well, however.
“This is a historic challenge that we must exploit, and the government needs to understand the opportunity and prepare a national program for absorbing this immigration wave,” Herzog told the parliamentary committee for immigration, absorption and diaspora affairs.


Tags aliyah diaspora Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Netanyahu has no more shame, no more responsibility - opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader China’s increasingly oppressive actions show dangerous global trend By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Center field: Why I remain an American patriot By GIL TROY

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by