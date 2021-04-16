Incorrect kosher meals served to Jewish Miami U. students on Passover

According to the report, Miami University's Commons locations (dining halls) were not equipped with the correct kosher meals following a mistake from the food vendor supplying the university.

Frozen kosher for Passover meals were provided at the MacCracken Market and Emporium.

President of Miami University's chapter of Jewish student association Hillel Emily Garforth criticized the mistake, saying it created hurdles for Jewish students.

“I think I was generally disappointed about what happened just because given COVID and everything [it has] made making ourselves accessible to everyone more challenging,” Garforth said. “So this was kind of like an extra barrier that was just a bit disappointing," she told The Miami Student.

“I truly think it was out of [Miami’s] control,” Garforth said. “I think, if anything, this is a good learning experience for them, because it's just teaching people more about the Jewish community," she added.

Jewish students received the kosher for Passover meals only on the fifth day of the holiday.

