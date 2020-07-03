Israeli-American Twitch streamer Byron 'Reckful' Bernstein dies at 31

Bernstein was considered a household name in the online video game community, influencing numerous online video game streamers and garnering many viewers as one of the top World of Warcraft players, a popular massively multiplayer online game (MMO) played around the world. He was also responsible for developing the MMO Everland, a game that focuses on helping "people find friendship and a sense of community.”

After a successful career as a top World of Warcraft player, Bernstein , in 2012, became a developer, operations manager, and concept designer for Feenix, a gaming mouse company. In 2018, Bernstein began a podcast called Tea Time with Byron, featuring prominent guests in the gaming and streaming communities.

In recent years, Bernstein was open about his struggles with depression and mental health, while also encouraging his followers to confront their own personal traumas and difficulties.

Bernstein's ex-girlfriend, another popular online personality by the name of Blue, expressed her grief at the loss of Bernstein, saying on Twitter: "I knew Byron was kind when we first met. I was struggling w/my dad passing away & made a post. He saw it & just showed up at my house after only being there once. He brought his fave movie Almost Famous over & hung out with me all night. I fell in love in that moment. RIP Byron"

Thousands of comments from anonymous Twitter users also revealed their grief and his popularity in the online video game community, with many noting the influence he had on their lives and other special moments.