The Bengaluru Israeli Consulate in South India, has reportedly donated 25 industrial oxygen concentrators, or purifiers, to be used in Indian government hospitals in order to stymie the coronavirus spread within the medical facilities, according to Indo-Asian News Service who quoted Indian officials on Monday."In a display of solidarity with Karnataka, the Consulate General of Israel to South India joined the Karnataka government's efforts to strengthen the public health system in Karnataka, by supplying oxygen concentrators," an Israeli consulate official told IANS. The consulate teamed up with an Indian NGO to determine what would be the best donation to offer these medical facilities, arriving at oxygen concentrators, and allocated within their budget the ability to gift a donation of this size to the local Indian government amid the health crisis. Consul-General Dana Kursh met with senior officials in Mahendra Jain in order to finalize the donation offer - noting that she holds confidence that the efforts put forth by India and Israel to fight the novel coronavirus together "will benefit the entire world," according to IANS."Namma Bengaluru has been a home to the Israeli Consulate to South India since 2013, and my own home for the past three years. Joining the efforts of Karnataka government to make the state a healthier and safer place is a small token of appreciation and friendship the people of Israel share with the people of India," said Kursh, according to IANS.