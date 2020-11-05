The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israeli diplomats joining the #LetThereBeLight campaign

By INTERNATIONAL MARCH OF THE LIVING  
NOVEMBER 5, 2020 17:49
Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Gilad Erdan (photo credit: MARCH OF THE LIVING)
Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Gilad Erdan
(photo credit: MARCH OF THE LIVING)
Israeli embassies across the world are taking part in March of the Living's “Let There Be Light” Kristallnacht digital memorial project. Along with thousands of people across the world, ambassadors and diplomats have added their voices, pledging to fight anti-Semitism, hatred and discrimination. 
On the night of 9 November 1938, the Nazis instigated a two-day pogrom in which more than 1,400 synagogues and Jewish institutions in Germany and Austria were destroyed. This event – ‘Kristallnacht’ (The Night of Broken Glass) as it became known – marked one of the key events in the lead up to the Holocaust.
March of the Living’s https://kristallnacht.motl.org campaign invites people of all religions and backgrounds from around the world to commemorate the victims of Kristallnacht and to make a powerful statement that there is no place for hatred and bigotry. 
Thousands of houses of worship across the globe – mosques, churches, synagogues, temples and more – plus private homes, from more than 40 countries, will be illuminated on 9 November, as a symbol of hope in the face of hatred. At the center of this effort will stand the main synagogue in Frankfurt, one of the synagogues in Germany to survive Kristallnacht.
Meanwhile, people of all faiths and none are encouraged to send personal prayers and messages for peace, tolerance and respect – which will be projected onto the Walls of the Old City of Jerusalem. Thousands of messages from dozens of countries have already been submitted by leaders and celebrities, rabbis, priests and imams. Joining them are some of Israel’s top diplomats from across the world.
Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Gilad Erdan:
The sparks of Kristallnacht led the way to the destruction of European Jewry. The warning signs of that night were ignored by the world. We must never allow this to happen again. With a resurgence of antisemitism, I will do everything necessary to fight hatred.
 
Ambassador of Israel in Hungary, Yacov Hadas-Handelsman:
“On that night of the pogrom, the lives of thousands of people were broken into small pieces like shattered crystal. Thousands of Jews had to endure the humiliation, the abuse, the pain, watching what they built in their lifetime destroyed because of their descent and religion. That night was a crystal clear alarm signal to what was about to follow - the Holocaust. Tonight, these broken crystals are forged again by our memory.”

Ambassador of Israel in Poland, Alexander Ben Zvi:
"Kristallnacht should continue to act today as a warning sign against anti-Semitism, and set a reminder for all countries of their responsibility for the safety of all their citizens, regardless of religion, race or gender".

Ambassador of Israel in Croatia, Ilan Mor:
"82 years ago in Germany, Kristallnacht happened. On this day, on this night more than 1,400 Jewish businesses and synagogues were burnt down and damaged by the Nazis and their collaborators in Germany. Why do we call it Kristallnacht? It is Pogrom-nacht. This is the day which paved the way to the Shoah, to the Holocaust. We have to remember that the Holocaust in which 6 million of our brothers and sisters were systematically murdered did not start with Auschwitz or with this Pogrom-nacht. It started with anti-Semitism which still today is alive and kicking all over the world from the United States to Europe. We have to be aware of anti-Semitism. We have to remember this Pogrom-nacht as a lesson and as a warning". 
 
Israeli Deputy Ambassador to Russia, Keren Cohen Gat: 
"The Israeli Embassy in Moscow is keeping the light on in the fight against anti-Semitism, together with our friends in Russia".
Join this global unity campaign and shine your light: https://kristallnacht.motl.org 


