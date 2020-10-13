Israeli innovation brings optic aid to nursing homes in Portugal

The Israeli consulate in Portugal and optics company "Shamir" decided to pool their resources. The result? A mobile lab test van, designated specifically for nursing homes in Portugal. According to Rafi Gamzu, Israel's ambassador to Portugal, the van is expected to reach hundreds of old-age homes. "Old-age home residents are the most at-risk population group right now," he said. The van would provide checkups, appointments and glasses – all for free. It premiered on October 8, which was World Sight Day. "The quarantines and lockdowns have been a continuous policy for nursing homes since the outbreak of the pandemic, and they've since been presented with unprecedented challenges, ones that make their lives extremely difficult," Gamzu added. "What we're doing with Shamir will provide much-needed attention and, hopefully, a solution." cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });