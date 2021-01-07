The protester, referred to as Marc, can be seen in a broadcast by the news channel asking the reporter why Israel "continues to take American aid," to which the reporter responded "very good question" and stressed that he does not represent the country.

Marc then barged in front of the camera, shouting "I'm gonna get in your face now and I'll tell you why, yid (a term for Jew)," and asked the reporter "What is a goy?" The reporter replied that he didn't know and the protester called him "lying Israeli" and said he was "playing the pilpul game."

"Pilpul" is a term used to refer to analytical or hairsplitting discussion, usually in the context of Talmudic study. The term "goy" literally translates to "nation" and is sometimes used to refer to non-Jews.

The protester proceeded to turn to people nearby, saying "You're all goy. Goy are cattle."

"Absolutely despicable," said the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in a tweet in response to the incident. "A rioter was harassing an Israeli reporter with vicious, grotesque antisemitism. This is sadly not shocking considering the violence we saw from extremists at the Capitol."

Multiple antisemitic incidents were reported during the riots at the Capitol.

Mary Miller , a newly elected Republican representative from Illinois, told a crowd of protesters that “Hitler was right on one thing.”

Miller was speaking Tuesday in Washington, DC, to a crowd of Donald Trump supporters, according to Margot McGowan Staebler, a law student at Michigan State University who posted the video on Twitter.

“Hitler was right on one thing: He said, whoever has the youth has the future,” Miller said. “Fill your children’s minds with what is true and right and noble, and then they can overcome evil with good because they can actually discern between what is evil and what is good.”

Pictures shared on social media from news broadcasts from the scene showed on protester wearing a hoodie reading "Camp Auschwitz" on it, along with the phrase "work brings freedom," a translation of the "arbeit macht frei" slogan that appeared above the entrance to the Auschwitz concentration camp.

White supremacist leaders and groups were spotted at the riots and protests in DC on Wednesday, including the New Jersey European Heritage Association and Groyper Army leader Nick Fuentes, among others, according to the ADL.

A number of Jewish and Israeli leaders and groups condemned the violence at the Capitol, including Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, AIPAC, the Simon Wiesenthal Center and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

Ben Sales/JTA contributed to this report.

