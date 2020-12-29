Israeli-US developers sell Miami condo for $33m.

ARTE, Miami’s most exclusive and desirable oceanfront luxury condominium, developed by Israeli developer Alex Sapir, announced the record-breaking sale of its triplex penthouse for $33 million. The all-cash transaction is Miami Beach’s third most expensive penthouse sale in the last seven years, and boasts the highest price per square foot ever recorded in the city’s exclusive Surfside neighborhood.“We’re thrilled to have sold this penthouse at a record-breaking price for Surfside and Miami Beach, as ARTE is much more than an ordinary luxury condominium,” said Sapir, Chairman of Sapir Corp LTD, whose Israel- and New York-based subsidiary, developed the project. With ARTE, a 12-story luxury oceanfront building consisting of just 16 exclusive residences, Alex Sapir and Giovanni Fasciano created a masterpiece in Miami’s condominium market. Featuring a stunning design by Italian master architect Antonio Citterio, ARTE offers impeccable interiors and finishes, as well as ten-star amenities and services. ARTE was built to cater to an exclusive selection of buyers who have not found quality design, exclusive privacy, or outstanding service anywhere else in Miami.
