Israel’s Kremer makes MLB debut for Baltimore Orioles

Orioles pitcher, 24, becomes first blue-and-white draftee to reach baseball’s highest level.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2020 21:18
DEAN KREMER (photo credit: REUTERS)
DEAN KREMER
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Dean Kramer, the first Israeli to be drafted by a Major League Baseball team, made his debut on Sunday when the Baltimore Orioles called up the 24-year-old pitcher from the minors to start against the New York Yankees in a game that ended after press time.
The right-handed prospect made 15 starts last season with the Orioles’ Double-A affiliate, the Bowie Baysox, and compiled a 2.98 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 84 and 2/3 innings before starring in the Arizona Fall League.
In the first inning on Sunday in Baltimore, Kremer recorded two strikeouts and a pop fly for a perfect 1-2-3 frame against the vaunted Bronx Bombers.
Born in California to Israeli parents, Adi and Sigal, Kremer was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 38th round of the 2015 MLB draft. He was the first Israeli to be selected in the MLB draft, but he chose not to sign.
He was drafted again the following year by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 14th round and signed a contract.
Although Kremer is the first Israeli to be drafted and sign with a team, he is the second Israeli citizen to reach the majors. Ryan Lavarnway has played for the Miami Marlins this year as an Israeli. He was one of a group to obtain Israeli citizenship last winter to be eligible to suit up for Israel in Olympic qualification games.
In international competition, Kremer pitched for Team USA in the 2013 Maccabiah Games, winning a gold medal. He has pitched for Israel national teams five times since 2013, starting with the under-18 tournament in Cyprus and then in the 2014 and 2015 European Baseball Championship qualification campaign. He won the Most Valuable Pitcher award in both tournaments.
In September 2016, Kremer recorded the last out against England at the New York Mets’ Coney Island Stadium to advance the Israeli team to the next stages of the World Baseball Classic in Korea and Japan in 2017, where it finished sixth.
Kremer pitched for San Joaquin Delta College in his freshman year in 2014 and was named a Third Team All-American. He throws a fastball in the 92-95 mph range and has reached 97 mph (156 kph).


